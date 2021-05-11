For nearly six years, Quincy House has been a refuge for youth in the Mounds View school district who are dealing with tough issues such as depression, poverty, substance abuse, truancy and homelessness.
With a background in social work, Tami Moberg started working at Irondale High School as a calm voice to work with students who were struggling in school, both academically and emotionally.
“While at the high school, I noticed these kids struggling. I started hearing their stories, and the last thing on their mind was doing homework and getting good grades,” Moberg said. “They were really worried about their home life, where they were going to get their next meal and where they’re going to lay their head down at night.”
Moberg, a Mounds View resident for 30 years, said she would come home from work and tell her husband David they needed to buy a house on the other side of the school district because some of the boys and girls she was working with at the school didn’t want to go home at the end of the day. That is one of the reasons she started the Quincy House program.
Moberg and Wayne Anderson, of Shoreview, founded Quincy House, a nonprofit, in 2015. Anderson left the program two years ago. “He didn’t feel he could keep working and moved on to other things,” Moberg said.
They bought a house for the organization on Quincy Street in Mounds View on the Irondale side of the school district, which gave kids a place to go and have something to do after school.
“We served family style dinners to kids two nights a week. These were kids who told me they had never had eaten dinner at a table in their whole life,” Moberg said. “A lot of them lived in poverty, lived in trailers and 99% are black or brown. Also, 95% of our kids in our program are fatherless.”
Eventually, the program outgrew the house on Quincy Street. They began using space at a church to accommodate the kids while trying to find a new house for the program.
“I found this house on Red Oak (Drive), and it was amazing,” Moberg said. “It had an old basketball court already, and it was a big house. But it was not in our budget. I was sitting in the driveway praying that if this could be our Quincy House, the kids would just love it and it would be perfect,” she said.
“The next morning, I got a call from a donor I hadn’t talked to for six months, and she asked if we had found a house yet, and said she just happened to be thinking about me. I went over to her house in North Oaks that day, and she wrote a check for $360,000 for the house. It was like the parting of the Red Sea and a nudge from God.”
The house on Red Oak has been used since 2018 for all the kids growing up in the Quincy program. They also meet two times during the week at the Mounds View Community Center after school from 4-6 p.m.
Recently, Quincy House partnered with nonprofit 180 Degrees to create a new transitional living program for young men ages 18-24 who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
Quincy House held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the transitional living program on April 28. Director Richard Coffey of 180 Degrees said the young men they are assisting is something the organization is deeply passionate about. “We really want to help these young men get to the next level of their living. We want to help them find what their true passion and destiny is on this earth,” he said.
The future looks promising and hopeful for these young men at Quincy House who, according to Moberg, are striving to live a better life.
“I really wanted this house to be a home. We are providing a place for these young men to live and not end up in the prison system, and not end up just meandering in the streets and getting into trouble,” Moberg said.
“Some of these young men that are going into the home to live have been in our Quincy program since they were kids, and it’s important for our younger Quincy kids to see that we’re not just gone when you are done with school ... we are always here for you.”
For more information on Quincy House, go to quincyhouse.org.
