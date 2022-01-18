Public gains opportunity for input at school board meetings

Beginning at the Jan. 25 meeting of the Mounds View School Board, the public can speak to school board members at 6:30 p.m. before every school board meeting.
“Community members can share feedback and comments directly with school board members rather than trying to squish it into your business meeting (school board meeting),” Superintendent Chris Lennox said to the board.
The board voted unanimously to allocate a specific period of time for this purpose and call it “Comments to the Board” on the agenda.
A speaker may choose to distribute materials when addressing the school board and the board will limit time for speakers accordingly. Speakers are asked to refrain from using this time to criticize or complain about a specific employee by name, and are asked to be respectful of other speakers.
According to this policy, the board takes into consideration comments made by the public but is not obligated to respond to or debate issues in this setting. The opportunity to comment does not provide a two-way dialogue or interactive discussion with school board members. Questions, concerns and requests may be directed to the appropriate administrator for review or response.
“I think we’ve heard the community loud and clear on how they want to engage with us. I think this is a good step to create a venue for more opportunity for our public to show up and provide feedback,” Board Chair Jonathan Weinhagen said. “I’m excited about this move and grateful for the work of the administration and my colleagues for adding time for this.”
New Board Member Yolanda Magee noted that while she was campaigning, many people she talked to in the community said they wanted to communicate more with the school board.
“Everybody really wanted to be heard, and I think this gives us the unique opportunity to hear from the community,” Magee said.
Comments by the public will begin at 6:30 p.m. before every school board meeting. To participate, individuals must fill out a registration sheet found on the counter inside the board room. Registration will begin at 6:15 p.m. Only those whose names appear on the sign-up sheet at 6:30 p.m. will be permitted to address the board. Speakers are asked to sign their name, address, school or organization represented, and give a brief summary of the intended statement.
In other board action
• Three residents took the oath of office for school board at the Jan. 11 school board meeting. Incumbents Diane Glasheen and Shauna Bock were sworn in, as well as newcomer Yolanda Magee, who becomes the first person of color elected to the board. The board also elected the following officers: Weinhagen, chair; Diane Glasheen, vice chair; Sandra Westerman, clerk; and Bock, treasurer.
• Bernice Humnick, executive director of business services, presented a draft of budget assumptions for fiscal year 2022-23. Lennox said final budget assumptions will be presented for approval at the Jan. 25 school board meeting and will then be used in determining the final budget that will be adopted in June 2022.
• Bock read the list of gifts the district received this period. There were seven gifts for school programs totaling $17,684.26 and 85 gifts received for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf, adding to a total of $195,481.42.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
