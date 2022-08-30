BY Noelle Olson
“The Shoreview City Council has determined that the environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) for The Bluffs redevelopment project is complete. Residents can review the EAW and send in written comments until Sept. 22.
“Tycon Companies acquired the 18.4-acre former Union Gospel Mission campus on Highway 96 and Snail Lake (580 Highway 96), and is planning for redevelopment of the property,” said Niki Hill, assistant community development director. “Due to the potential level of development and the need for a Comprehensive Plan amendment, the project meets the threshold for requiring an environmental assessment worksheet, also known as an EAW.”
According to Hill, there are existing buildings on site that will be demolished. The redevelopment would include the following:
Multifamily building: One building with 160 multifamily units on the site’s northern 7.3 acres. The building will be five stories tall over two levels of structured parking. The parking will be predominantly below grade when viewed from the north and south, and will be partially visible from the east and west but shielded by existing vegetation. There will be an outdoor amenity space southwest of the building, an accessible path to Snail Lake and one shared dock for the building.
Single-family lots: 19 single-family lots, including nine lakefront lots, located on the southern 11.3 acres.
According to Hill, at the end of the 30-day comment period, the RGU (responsible government unit, or the city) must prepare written responses to any substantive comments received during the comment period. The RGU can also request additional information from Tycon/Kimley-Horn to appropriately respond no sooner than three days, and no longer than 30 days, after the comment period ends. The City Council will be asked to determine whether an environmental impact statement (EIS) is needed. If there is no need to complete an EIS, the EAW process would conclude at that time.
The City Council will have time to review all comments received from the public. The decision will take place at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting.
The Bluffs redevelopment EAW was submitted to the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) for publication in the EQB Monitor. It was also sent to all affected local, state, and federal agencies for review and comment.
At the Aug. 15 City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director Tom Simonson said comments received after the 30-day period, whether from agencies or the general public, will go to the developer. “They will be required to respond to each of those comments,” he said.
Shoreview resident Jane Freedman asked if public comments are not included in the EAW, how would the agency know about potential issues with the wetlands?
City Attorney Joe Kelly said the written comments for the 30-day period will address the accuracy and completeness of the material contained in the EAW.
“This is standard protocol,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “This is the way it’s handled and the way it’s done. There’s no attempts here to try to discourage any comments, because I think they’re very appropriate and we need to hear those.”
The EAW can be reviewed on the city’s website at https://bit.ly/3pJCM3k.
Written comments regarding the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22 to Hill at nhill@shoreviewmn.gov.
