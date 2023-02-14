Psychologist set to publish 6th book

If you’re the parent of a young adult, you might have questions on how to deal with the challenges faced during the transition between childhood and adulthood.
According to Dr. Jack Stoltzfus, there’s a challenge every parent will face at some point — how to let go and allow the child they raised to become a responsible adult.
“There seems to be a bias in our culture that when your kid turns 18, you’re done parenting,” Stoltzfus said. “There’s not a lot of resources for parenting young adults.”
Stoltzfus, of White Bear Lake, has spent over 30 years working with parents and their emerging adult
children. The latter includes millennials — born between 1980 and 2000 — and the next generation of soon-to-be young adults — born after 2000.
Stoltzfus said a good place to start is for parents to ask themselves three questions as follows:
• Am I acting in love and not in fear, anxiety, worry, resentment or frustration?
• Am I acting in line with my values and principles?
• Am I acting or deciding in a way that will support this younger adult’s greater independence and self-sufficiency, or will my action or decision cause the young adult to become more independent?
Stoltzfus has two master’s degrees and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1980.
“While I was getting my degree, I was running a drug and alcohol program for adolescents, and some of my books relate to research I did at that time for a healthy separation from parents,” he said. “Then I worked at Wilder Child Guidance Clinic for a number of years.”
He worked at 3M in human resources for 26 years, but continued his private practice. His interest in young adults came about when he started to see more parents coming in with young adult issues.
“Part of the challenge for parents is trying to adjust to their own experiences as young adults, which doesn’t quite match as well with young adults of today,” he said.
Stoltzfus has developed resources in what he calls the parenting practices book series.
• Book one: “Can You Speak Millennial “ese”? How to Understand and Communicate with Your Young Adult.”
• Book two: “Love and Letting Go: Loving Our Children into Adulthood”
• Book three: “Apology: The Gift We Give Our Young Adults”
• Book four: “Forgiveness: The Gift We Share with Our Young Adults and Ourselves”
• Book five: “Parenting Our Young Adults with Love and Backbone: The Practice of Supportive Integrity”
“They are practice books under 100 pages, and they refer to the six practices that I think parents need to strengthen to successfully launch their young adults,” Stoltzfus said. “What I’m working on now is an updated and integration of those and my experience within the last 10 years working with parents of young adults.”
Stoltzfus said his sixth book will include information from his first five books all in one place. The working title is “The Launch Code: Loving and Letting Go of Our Adult Children” and is scheduled to release sometime in 2023.
Below is an excerpt from the preface in his upcoming book.
“The origin of this book started with my experience as a young adult. I struggled to launch from a home that included a father whose love I doubted. As a young man in school, I became interested in how my experience may be reflected in that of other young adults and their parents. So, not heeding my Ph.D. adviser’s advice, I pursued a topic that spoke to my struggles with my father in my adolescent years. For my final graduate school project, I chose to define and measure healthy emotional separation from parents.”
Books one through five are available for purchase in bookstores and on Amazon.
Stoltzfus’s office is located at 521 Tanglewood Drive in Shoreview. He is currently seeing people virtually.
“Mostly, I’m coaching and working with parents on how to blend together nurturance and firmness,” he said. “I call that love and backbone. I think this kind of blend is the most challenging for some parents.”
For more information, go to https://parentslettinggo.com/ or call his office at 651-486-0122.
