Prescribed burning used to restore valuable habitats

In an age when we are instructed to prevent wildfires, it can seem alarming to see large swaths of land being consumed by flames—sometimes many stories high, or in close proximity to homes and businesses.
But that’s exactly what’s happening this time of year, and it’s okay. In fact, it’s a good thing.
Parcels of restored tallgrass prairie have become commonplace, often on former farm sites. The native grasses and forbs (broadleaf plants) that make up those prairies are beneficial to pollinators and other wildlife, and their extensive root systems prevent erosion. They are also good at excluding invasive species, if conditions are right.
The tallgrass prairie, which used to cover over 150 million acres in North America, historically experienced frequent wildfires. As a result, the grasses and forbs native to that ecosystem are adapted to that disturbance. Not only are they not harmed by fire, they are invigorated by its effects and grow thicker and more lush after a burn.
By contrast, trees and invasive plants (typically from Eurasia) are not adapted to this disturbance and typically do not fare well. Their seeds are consumed by fire, their seedlings perish and they compete less effectively with native species.
Consequently, what is called “prescribed burning” is an effective tool for keeping prairies healthy and productive, while controlling invasive species without need for chemical treatment. Spring is considered the best time to conduct such burns, as humidity and wind speed are within the right parameters.
Michael Goodnature, natural resource manager for Ramsey County Parks and Recreation, is charged with managing the county’s natural resources. When it comes to prairie, he reports there is currently “a little over 300 acres in Ramsey County out of 6,800 acres of natural open space and parkland.”
Goodnature says he has identified many places across the park system that are or were likely tallgrass prairie in presettlement times. “We are trying to establish more oak savanna and prairie, because that’s what previously existed.”
Oak savanna is a prairielike habitat with the same ground cover, but with scattered oak trees throughout. While tallgrass prairie is considered rare, oak savanna is exceedingly rare. It is critical habitat for some species, including red-headed woodpeckers, which have experienced a precipitous drop in numbers in the last few decades.
Neglected for years, former prairie and savanna sites experience encroachment from trees. Those trees are often nonnatives like black locust and Siberian elm, which offer little to nothing in the way of wildlife habitat. In order to establish or reclaim such places, the county removes most or all of the trees. This recently happened in Tamarack Nature Center in White Bear Township and in Battle Creek Regional Park in Maplewood.
If sufficient vegetative cover exists, the site is then burned. If not, prairie grasses and forbs are planted and fostered for a few years.
According to Goodnature, another 10 acres were also recently restored near Grass Lake in Shoreview.
He says the cost of reclaiming a prairie site is heavy on the front end. Removing trees and planting a prairie, if needed, is labor-intensive. After that, maintenance shifts to prescribed burns on a three-to-five-year rotation.
“Once the prairie gets established, the cost of maintenance (burning) is very minimal.”
To conduct the burns, the county uses contractors who specialize in that work. While the number of county staff is limited, Goodnature says they are also “starting to do some smaller burns in-house.”
Other forms of prairie maintenance include grazing by livestock, mowing (which mimics grazing) and chemical applications, but burning is considered the most efficient and ecologically friendly method to achieve maintenance goals.
Goodnature said that although the state got way behind on its prairie burning schedule due to COVID-19, Ramsey County was able to stay up to speed, more or less. He is glad for that, because he sees his prairies as critically important components in the county’s park system.
“Every land cover type serves a purpose for various wildlife. When you consider the amount of prairie and oak savanna loss across the metro and the state, restoring prairie is a high priority, especially for those birds and insects that depend on it.”
Roy Heilman is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
