SHOREVIEW — For the past 18 months, the Shoreview City Council has envisioned the development of the Shoreview Commons Phase 2 improvement project, which includes a destination playground.
In addition to the destination playground, site improvements include trails and sidewalks to access the playground area, a picnic shelter, drainage improvements, lighting and electrical work, and landscaping.
Back in February, the City Council approved the plans and specifications for the project; on April 19, the council voted unanimously to award bids for the project to Custom Builders, Landscape Structures, and St. Croix Recreation.
City Manager Terry Schwerm said the city has received a lot of positive feedback from the community since the project was first announced.
“It’s about six playgrounds built into one area, so it's a significant project,” Schwerm said. “The marsh area is great for younger kids 2-4 years, as well for older kids with balancing activities, climbing activities and (it) has other elements to it as well.”
According to Schwerm, the playground will include artificial turf leading up to the slides, some traditional swingsets, a 50-foot zip line, and a forest area with climbing activities. A signature element is the treehouse tower, which is more than 20 feet tall and has very long slides. “The kids can climb inside the tree and get up to the slide. It will be exciting and challenging for children,” he said.
The total cost for the project is nearly $3.8 million. Schwerm said it is mainly funded by the city community investment fund.
“The amount is significantly higher than the estimate provided when the City Council approved the plans and specifications for this project. But some of the factors that really played into that are some of the costs were much higher for earthwork and grading than originally anticipated, and using the surface mounting method for the playground equipment increased the cost some,” Schwerm said.
“In addition, the staff found that park projects are coming in significantly higher this year because a lot of these companies are extremely busy, and I think there (was) a glut of projects that were delayed last year during the pandemic.”
The project is expected to be finished sometime this fall with a possible grand opening celebration.
Mayor Sandy Martin said, “We have two things to celebrate. The other one would be our skate park opening because we haven’t had an official grand opening for that either due to COVID.
“Even though the costs have gone up since we started envisioning this plan, the fact is that it’s outdoors and it’s a place for kids, in a very creative and innovative way, to play and exercise and get this outdoor activity that we all need. I think our timing is perfect.”
