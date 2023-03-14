Plans move ahead for Shoreview’s first wine bar

For all you wine lovers out there, Shoreview will soon have a wine bar.
Owners Farzana Sharmin and Cory James Morrison of Arden Hills are naming the bar In Vino Veritas.
The bar will have wine tasting and beer. The food menu will include small plates of cheese, olives, chocolates, cured meats and light cold sandwiches.
In Vino Veritas will take over the space at the Odds and Ends Again l consignment store, located at 1080 County Road E.
“Right now, Odds and Ends are moving out of the building,” Sharmin said. “We’ll be taking over about 4,300 square feet of that main level. So that will no longer be Odds and Ends, it will be In Vino Veritas.”
Council Member John Doan asked Sharmin what the vision is for the wine bar.
“Our vision for our wine bar is for you and everybody else to come and enjoy wine while you’re off your phone,” Sharmin said. “We’ll be checking in on our guests, and there’ll be a lot of board games and card games. Our concept is just to have a gathering of friends and family and that they’re off their phone and they’re talking to each other.”
Other City Council action
• The council appointed Elizabeth Lovin and Megan Malz to serve on the Economic Development Commission. Lovin’s term will expire on Jan. 31, 2025. Malz’s term will expire on Jan. 31, 2026.
• The annual tree sale is open through April 14. Shoreview offers an annual wholesale tree sale to Shoreview residents. City Council Member John Doan said residents can buy up to five trees and 10 shrubs at wholesale prices. Delivery is included in the price, and the trees will be delivered in late May. Tree survival is not guaranteed by nurseries — please prepare to plant and care for trees. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/3uhE73m.
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
