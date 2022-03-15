Plans are taking shape for a new development where the Deluxe Corporation stood for over three decades as a hallmark site in Shoreview.
Assistant Community Development Director Niki Hill gave a presentation at a recent City Council meeting regarding a planned unit development (PUD) concept application submitted by Scannell Properties for the former Deluxe corporate campus.
Scannell Properties bought the property in 2020 after Deluxe decided to relocate its headquarters to downtown Minneapolis and build a new financial services center in Georgia.
Hill said Scannell Properties has two possible redevelopment concepts.
•Concept A involves a mixed-use development that includes four office/industrial flex buildings ranging in size from 120,000 to 150,000 square feet, and a six-story apartment building in the southwest corner.
•Concept B is a mixed-use development that includes two 150,000-square-foot office/industrial flex buildings on the eastern portion, retention of the existing south office building, two retail pads along Victoria Street and a hotel concept in the northeast corner along I-694, and a six-story apartment building in the southwest corner.
According to Hill, the Planning Commission had a strong preference for concept B. Its members also had concerns/questions related to the following:
•Preservation/inclusion of green space with possible tie-in to the existing park across the street.
•Truck access and traffic.
•Maintaining pedestrian access — the most pedestrian-friendly crossing over I-694.
•Highest and best use of the site.
•Setback of the apartment building.
•Affordable units/housing.
•Lack of diverse housing/ownership opportunities.
•Market research study — market rate and affordable demand.
•Slice of Shoreview parking impacts.
Council Member Sue Denkinger said she prefers concept B.
“I like the fact that there is housing included in this proposal,” Denkinger said. “Given the full use of this property and how large it is, I wonder if there are any public safety implications because of the proximity to the schools and traffic at certain times of the day.”
Scannell Properties Senior Development Manager Dan Salzer, who was present at the March 7 City Council meeting, said, “What we’re really trying to do is drive home flexibility.”
Mayor Sandy Martin thanked Salzer for the cooperative and flexible nature that representatives of Scannell Properties have shown while working with city staff.
“We really appreciate the fact that you seem to recognize what this parcel has meant to Shoreview,” Martin said. “The Deluxe site was really part of everything that happened in our community for many years before we saw a lot of other developments.”
Council Member Cory Springhorn said he prefers concept B because there is not much of a demand for business parks like there was 20 years ago.
“I think more mixed use is more advantageous and flexible,” Springhorn said. “If we don’t get everything we’re looking for, we can be open to other things. Also, the more attractive and green the property can be, I think the better.”
Council Member Emy Johnson asked Salzer to describe the developer’s vision for the proposed warehouse buildings on the property and what it would mean for the traffic flow on I-694.
Salzer said these buildings tend to attract businesses with a high finish look, but didn’t say anything about the traffic flow.
Martin said she would like to see more housing on the site.
Salzer responded and said that housing is something Scannell is open to, but said the sanitary and sewer capacity on the site is somewhat limited.
“We do want to work with you, and we do want to provide the city with some of the opportunities that you have in mind,” Martin said to Salzer. “Let’s keep up the dialogue, and I hope that we’ve given you the direction of what you came here for.”
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.