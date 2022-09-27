Sixty years ago, on March 26, 1962, a group of five men from Centennial United Methodist, the district superintendent and representatives of the Methodists builders organization, met to discuss establishing a new Methodist church in the Shoreview area.
Peace Community of Faith Methodist Church in Shoreview was established.
An anniversary celebration will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, at Peace, a United Methodist Community Church, 5050 Hodgson Road in Shoreview.
“We’ve invited all of our prior pastors, and we know that our district superintendent Dan Johnson is coming to give a blessing,” Peace lay leader Quita Bertelsen said.
“Bishop David Bard is coming, and he’s the bishop for Michigan, Minnesota and the Dakotas,” Pastor Jason Steffenhagen added.
Also coming to the anniversary celebration is former Pastor Mike Miller.
“He was the pastor at Peace for 17 years,” Bertelsen said. “He was here for the expansion when we moved here in 1992 and built the big sanctuary.”
The events of the day include:
10 a.m. – Church service: Blessed are the peacemakers
11 a.m. – Coffee and fellowship
11:30 a.m. – Catered meal and desserts (from Kowalski’s)
12:30 p.m. – Celebration service
Steffenhagen said the celebration service will include personal reflections, live music, pastoral appreciation and a time of dedication.
“We will talk a little bit about the future of the church and the vision we have moving forward,” he said. “Our new slogan we’ve been working on is ‘reconciling and growing for everyone’. We’ve officially clarified our name as Peace, a United Methodist Community Church.”
There will be a nursery; children’s church will be also available for kids aged 0 to fifth grade. Those who wish to attend should RSVP for the luncheon by Saturday, Oct. 1, at www.signupgenius.com/go/peace60 or call the church at 651-484-2226 and leave a message.
Brief history of Peace
Five couples began gathering in one another’s homes on Wednesday evenings for worship with John Golden, a seminary student. The first gathering of the new Methodist congregation was held in the home of Jim and Virginia Reynolds on June 20, 1962.
The first service was held on Sept. 9, 1962, at the former Lutheran Church of the Apostles, 4675 Hodgson Road; Pastor Leonard Boche served as interim pastor. There were 68 adults and 56 children in attendance.
The church became known as Peace Methodist Church. The congregation was growing; there were 65 members by December, which enabled the congregation to purchase the building from the Lutheran Church of the Apostles as it was merging with Incarnation Lutheran Church. Pastor Harlyn C. Hagmann was appointed and served until June 1965.
The Peace Methodist Church name changed to Peace United Methodist Church (UMC) in June 1969. A new chapter began on Jan. 2, 1972, when the church was sold to the Oak Hill Montessori School. It held its first service at the Home of the Good Shepherd, previously located at 5100 Hodgson Road. The chapel, gym, classroom and cafeteria space was rented from the Sisters.
A groundbreaking service was held on Sept.13, 1981, at the future home of Peace UMC. The land, a horse pasture, was purchased from the Home of the Good Shepherd at 5050 Hodgson Road.
The first service was held in the sanctuary, which is now Pioneer Hall, on Feb. 7, 1982, with Miller serving as pastor. He was appointed a full-time pastor on July 1, 1982.
In 1992 the Peace praise singers first performed in the church. Peace also put on many musicals throughout the years, including “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “He Lived the Good Life,” “One Voice,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Our House,” “Take Me to the Rock” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Pam Jacobson, considered the historian of Peace, noted there have been many youth mission trips throughout the years.
“A lot of them have been to Jamaica with either adults or youth groups,” Jacobson said. “The most recent one was to Maui.”
Pastor Hugh Stephenson retired in 2010. Pastor Gary Walpole was appointed and retired in April 2022.
Future of Peace
Moving forward, Peace has created key messages for reconciling and growing.
Faith: God’s love moves us to get curious, practice empathy and embrace humility to transform our lives, be a safe haven for everyone and transform our world.
Belonging: As all of us journey through wholeness, we partner and encourage one another, no matter where we are in our own story, to work toward reaching our highest potential.
Serving: We strive to remove the barriers that personally and historically keep people from loving relationships. We specifically lean into work with the LGBTQIA+ community, racial reconciliation and socioeconomic injustices and inequalities.
Aspirations: We hope that all people and all creation will experience sacred rhythm, harmony and connection because we are created good and worthy of love.
“The aspirational statement potentially lays out the groundwork for what we hope for our future,”
Steffenhagen said. “We really want to see people live up to their potential and that they are worthy of love no matter who they are, what they look like, who they love or where they come from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.