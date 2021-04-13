Registration for summer camps has officially opened, and the Shoreview Parks and Recreation department is offering many activity and sport camps to keep kids active and learning all summer long.
“Everything is back normally to what we would do pre-COVID, with some of the classes at the same capacity as we did in the past, said Parks and Recreation Director Steve Benoit. “But that could change in June if safety guidelines change. We will also be doing a high level of cleaning.
Noted Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Schutta, “Many of our programs are outside to accommodate safety guidelines, including wearing masks and putting kids at different tables.”
Summer camp options
Adventure Quest offers a variety of camps for Trekkers (ages 3-5) and Travelers (ages 6-11). Starting in June and going into August, highly trained and energetic crews will take these kids on adventures filled with sports, crafts, games, songs and other themed events meant to stretch participants’ imagination, keep them physically active and let them make new friends.
Safety Camp teaches campers safety education through games, demonstrations and hands-on activities. There are different themes each week, including lessons focused on animal safety, water safety, fire safety and internet safety as well as drug and bully prevention. Safety Camp is scheduled on Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., beginning July 9 through Aug. 13.
A popular camp is the Minnesota Twins Baseball Clinic, which teaches the basic fundamentals of baseball in a fun and encouraging atmosphere. The Twins Community Fund provides all the equipment. The clinic is Sat., Aug. 14 and is free.
A variety of sports camps, offered from June until August, provide skill development with an emphasis on fun. Players learn core skills and techniques used in each sport. Sports camps include basketball, flag football, ninja fitness, cheerleading and dance, archery, handball and frisbee.
Little Striker’s Bowling Camp will teach bowling basics for kids ages 5 to 10. Campers will visit Bowlopolis, an animated city that is all about bowling, where they’ll meet the characters and learn that bowling is fun. The camp is 10 to noon July 26-28 at Flaherty’s Arden Bowl. Lunch will be provided.
The Messiest Art Camp Ever! is back by popular demand. This camp takes mess-making to a whole new level. Painting with plaster, sculpting with gooey-gunk, making paper-mache birds and flinging paint are some of the messy projects slated for this year’s camp. The camp, for kids ages 5-10, will be held July 19-22 at Shamrock Park.
Other camps offered are two musical theater camps — “Anastasia” and “Hamilton” — where campers will learn music and choreography and put on a special performance during the final class.
The Mad Scientist Camp will allow future scientists to learn safety skills while taking a hands-on approach to science.
Benoit noted that as restrictions are being lifted, weddings and birthday parties are also being scheduled at the Shoreview Community Center. A new wedding package option includes use of the Shoreview Room and deck, the Haffeman Pavilion and a new garden space.
“We’re finally getting back to hosting weddings because we can serve food,” he said. “We are adding a brand new space for weddings this summer at Shoreview Commons that overlooks the pond, and we have our pavilion, which people like. We are getting a lot of interest with that from people and after last year with COVID, we’re excited to get at it again.”
For updates and a complete list of summer camps, events and activities offered this summer in Shoreview, go to the city’s website at shoreviewmn.gov.
