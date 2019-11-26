Over $80,000 raised for Mounds View schools

More than 300 parents, district staff, community leaders and volunteers were rockin’ earlier this month at the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation’s (MVSEF) Rock the School House fundraiser, raising more than $80,000.
“Our eighth annual event was an unqualified success,” said Erik Rasmussen, chairman of the MVSEF Board of Trustees. “The energy in the room was high, coming off of the passing of the levy, and supporters demonstrated their belief in the district and our mission by stepping up in a meaningful way.”
Attendees participated in philanthropic giving through a variety of opportunities during the night. “We’ve Got the Spirits” Wine Toss was back, presented by Jim & Shelley Diffley of Edina Realty. Rings were purchased for a price, skills were tested and wine and spirits were won, proving that games aren’t just for kids. Nearly all of the wines and spirits available to win for this game were donated to the Foundation.
Attendees also enjoyed a friendly bidding war (or two) during the silent and live auctions. “We were fortunate to receive donations totaling more than $20,000 for this event,” said Heather Meyer, executive director of MVSEF. “And again this year, we were fortunate to work with community partners who generously provided outstanding items for bid in the live auction.” The trip to wine country in partnership with Grand Tours Inc. returned for a second year. New to the auction were a private whiskey tasting, two private wine tastings and an intimate in-home concert donated by national recording artist and district parent Sarah Morris, who also provided the evening’s entertainment.
Morris kicked off the night’s program, followed by Rasmussen, who thanked community leaders and sponsors for their support. Rob Reetz, principal of Edgewood Middle School, introduced the foundation’s video. His strong message of support for Mounds View students ignited an inspirational fire within the room. The video featured the stories of alumni who reflected on how impactful their Mounds View experience was for them.
“The event’s success furthers the foundation’s ability to fund district programs that may otherwise go unfunded,” said Rasmussen. “I am proud of the value our community puts on having strong public schools.”
The Mounds View Schools Education Foundation has provided financial grants for education projects, contributing more than $1 million to district schools since 1987.
