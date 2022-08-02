‘Operation Pollination’ abuzz in Shoreview

“The pollinating insects themselves, for example, butterflies, bees, moths that engage in pollination, are under existential threat. A small, but worth doing exercise is providing them plants to pollinate.”

 David Clode | Unsplash

The Arden Hills – Shoreview Rotary Club will soon begin the building process for its newest project, a pollinator garden and rain garden at McCullough Park.

President Charlie Oltman is leading the project with prior president Mike Spellman and Community Service committee member Kent Peterson. Oltoman said that Rotary has seven areas of focus, and one of them is on the environment.

