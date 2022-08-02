‘Operation Pollination’ abuzz in Shoreview

The Arden Hills – Shoreview Rotary Club will soon begin the building process for its newest project, a pollinator garden and rain garden at McCullough Park.
President Charlie Oltman is leading the project with prior president Mike Spellman and Community Service committee member Kent Peterson. Oltoman said that Rotary has seven areas of focus, and one of them is on the environment.
The Rotary has prioritized pollinator gardens for quite a few years. Without pollinators, Oltman explains, 75% of the world’s plants would disappear and 35% of our food supply would disappear. A pollinator garden will help maintain and increase the amount of pollinators in the surrounding area. As the number of pollinators decline worldwide, the three say the pollinator garden will be a small demonstration in support of a much larger mission.
“The pollinating insects themselves, for example, butterflies, bees, moths that engage in pollination, are under existential threat. A small, but worth doing exercise is providing them plants to pollinate.”
Those insects will then contribute to pollinating more plants outside of the small garden the club is building. Not only will the garden be beneficial for the environment, but the three also see it as an educational benefit to inform the community, specifically children, about the pollination process and what is going on in the world around them.
Oltman applied for a district grant from the Rotary for a pollinator garden in June 2021 and was given $2,500 for the project. Their own club also pitched in $3,000. He then applied for a grant through the Shoreview Community Foundation for another $6,000, which brought them to their budget of $12,500. The money will help fund removal of the grass, topsoil placement, weed management, plants, educational signage and a water supply for the garden.
Peterson said there are several other Rotary clubs that have also received grants for pollinator gardens.
“Rotary is urging and encouraging all of us clubs to initiate projects that have some sort of positive impacts on the environment,” Spellman added.
The Rice Creek Watershed District also saw the educational benefits of the project and suggested adding a rain garden to the pollinator garden. The rain garden will help supply water to the garden, but will also filter the water before it goes into the street gutters, into the streams and into the Mississippi River. The district offered to pay for 75% of the rain garden; the city of Shoreview will fund the other 25%.
The Arden Hills – Shoreview Rotary Club sponsors McCullough Park. As it is the largest park in Shoreview, it is a prime location to promote the use of pollinator gardens. Oltman has worked closely with Steve Benoit, parks and recreation director. The pollinator garden also incorporates the city’s goal to make more positive environmental changes to the park system, Oltman said.
With the many amenities the park has to offer, the park is an active one. The three Rotarians say it will be a resource for the surrounding neighborhoods and youth programs to help children learn about the pollinator garden. The garden could also attract volunteers to keep up with the maintenance of the garden.
The 2,000-square-foot pollinator garden will display 390 pollinating plants, and will be connected to the rain garden, which will have 92 plants. The Rotary will be responsible for maintaining the gardens, which Peterson said will require less and less maintenance each year. This is because the native plants have deep roots and don’t require the maintenance that annuals do.
The garden will be very accessible with bike and walking paths throughout. Signs will label the plants and identify the pollinators that visit those plants.
So far, everything has been approved and construction may start at any time. However, the plants will not be planted until late August or early September. The Rotary Club plans to hold a planting day, as many people in the community want to help out with the project. The Shoreview Garden Club, The Environmental Quality Commission and a local Scout group have volunteered to help plant.
Once everything’s been planted, the club plans to hold a large community event to advertise the garden and as a way for other cities or local families to look and see how they might also install a pollinator garden.
To stay updated on the progress of the project, go to the Arden Hills – Shoreview Rotary Club website at https://ardenhillsshoreviewrotary.org/.
Ella Roberts is an intern at Press Publications
