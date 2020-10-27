Minnesotans who still seek to get a REAL ID-compliant license now have almost another year to do so.
The deadline was previously Oct. 1, but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline,” Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement. “Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the administration to flatten the curve, and therefore we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts.”
Until the new deadline, a standard driver's license or state ID is valid for identification and lawful driving privileges, as well as domestic air travel and access to most federal facilities.
What is a REAL ID?
A REAL ID complies with the standards set by the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005. Born out of a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission, the act establishes minimum security standards for how states issue driver's licenses and ID cards. A standard Minnesota driver's license is not compliant, but both REAL IDs and enhanced driver's licenses/ID cards are.
What's the difference between a REAL ID and an enhanced driver's license?
Unlike REAL IDs, enhanced licenses are acceptable border crossing documents, meaning they can be used to travel to Mexico, Canada and some Caribbean countries by sea or land, but not on flights. They require additional documentation, such as proof of citizenship, proof of photographic identity and an interview questionnaire at the time of application. Neither a REAL ID nor enhanced license can be used for international travel. Enhanced licenses cost $15 more than a REAL ID, which costs the same as a standard driver's license.
Do I need a REAL ID if I already have a passport?
No. A valid U.S. passport or passport card can be used to board domestic flights and enter federal facilities.
What else qualifies as acceptable identification?
The Department of Homeland Security has designated a number of acceptable forms of ID, including a valid U.S. passport or passport card, a trusted traveler card (e.g., Global Entry), a border crossing card, and a tribal-issued photo ID. A complete list can be found at tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification
What documents do I need when applying for a REAL ID?
Applicants must provide the following:
• One document proving identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States, such as a passport or birth certificate
• One document proving a Social Security number
• Two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota, such as an unexpired driver's license or ID card, a canceled check or a bank statement
Laminated documents and digital documents shown on a phone or electronic device will not be accepted.
