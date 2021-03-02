Twenty area fourth graders were honored at a recent Shoreview City Council meeting for their submissions to “One Community of Many Colors” poster contest.
The contest, which typically coincides with Martin Luther King Day, is focused on celebrating diversity throughout the Shoreview community. Students are asked to create posters that show people of different races and cultures interacting positively together. The contest, now in its 27th year, was established in 1994 by the Shoreview Human Rights Committee.
Of the 150 submissions, the committee selected 10 finalists and 10 honorable mentions.
The top three finalists are as follows:
• First place: Simon Olson, Island Lake Elementary
• Second place: Ty LaMontagne, St. Odilia Catholic School
• Third place: Jaylene Chang, Emmet D. Williams Elementary
The other winners are Tayden Soler (fourth place), Elowyn Kloeppner (fifth place), Kylie Rowan (sixth place), Tanishka Pawar (seventh place), Samuel Stiehm (eighth place), Krisha Dubey (ninth place) and Paisley Hass (tenth place). The students who received honorable mentions are Hadley Benson, Samantha Peterson, Scarlet Hastreiter, Jonah Shuman, Sadie Maki, Aditi Verma, Markus Anderson, Harper Ann Robinson, Charley Sutton and Briony Jubert.
Normally, the 20 winning posters are hung at Shoreview Community Center, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will only be displayed online this year. To view the posters, visit shoreviewmn.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1650/45.
