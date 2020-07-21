On the lookout for invasive plants: Japanese knotweed

Japanese knotweed is an invasive plant that has a long history in the U.K. and other parts of the world. In the U.K., the presence of this plant on or even near a parcel of land has a negative effect on property values. It’s not just a problem in the U.K., it is a widespread problem in the United States. It is also present in Ramsey County.
But there’s no reason to despair—not just yet. Japanese knotweed infestations in North Oaks so far are small and fairly isolated. One that is easy to view is located roadside on East Pleasant Lake Road near Spring Farm Lane.
To see locations for yourself and get a better idea of the extent of Japanese knotweed infestations, visit the Early Detection and Distribution Mapping System (EDDMapS), developed by the University of Georgia. EDDMapS is a centralized reporting system for invasive species that includes distribution maps, site reports, photos, and treatment records. Use this resource to become familiar with Japanese knotweed so you can report additional sites and help keep it contained.
Japanese knotweed is distinctive and relatively easy to identify. One of its common names is Japanese bamboo because it produces hollow, upright, bamboo-like stems 3–16-feet tall. Stems, or canes, are often reddish or red speckled, and leaves are large with smooth edges. In areas where Japanese knotweed is present, thick single-species stands are evident.
Japanese knotweed is difficult to control because no single method is effective for eradication. It recolonizes sites from underground rhizomes (roots that can sprout) and has been reported to travel via rhizomes for up to 65 feet. Hand-pulling, burning, smothering, or chemical treatment alone will not work, and successful treatment is only accomplished by a multi-year effort with a combination of treatments. Ramsey County Soil and Water Conservation Division is acquiring supplies to smother this species, with a goal of being able to make them available upon request. Smothering means leaving a black covering (like black plastic) over the top of the colonized area to block light from reaching plants and killing them underneath.
If you are interested in helping to work on this species, contact myself (dawn.tanner@vlawmo.org) or Justin Townsend (justin.townsend@co.ramsey.mn.us) at the Ramsey County Parks & Recreation’s Soil & Water Conservation Division (RCSWCD). In the meantime, eyes on the ground are critical. Drive by the infested location at Spring Farm Lane and look carefully at the leaves and stalks. Be on the lookout for any new sprouts that you see while out on the trails or in your own yard. Contact us with new locations so we can report them to EDDMapS and work to coordinate with other agencies that are also concerned about this invasive species.
