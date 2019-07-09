Nurse travels to Tanzania

Ellen Marvin of Shoreview recently served as a volunteer nurse on a medical mission trip to Tanzania with International Medical Relief.
The team Marvin participated on treated more than 2,100 patients over five days in June. The team consisted of doctors, nurses, medics, students, a dentist, an optometrist and translators.
“Asante Sana (thank you) to the people of Tanzania for the opportunity to care for, learn from, and become a better nurse,” Marvin said. “The Tanzanian people taught me to be humble, thankful, and joyful in the lives we are blessed with.”
Her most unforgettable experience of the trip was meeting and caring for a 105-year-old woman. The team was able to provide her with the correct reading glasses, and she was humbled at the chance to be able to read her Bible again.
