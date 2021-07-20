Northeast Metro area is friendly to the angler on foot

In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, it may be tempting to think that a boat is requisite equipment for the successful angler. Those who are willing to hoof it in the northeast metro, however, have no shortage of opportunities to catch fish from piers and shorelines.
Most Ramsey County parks have fishing piers, as do many in Washington County. They often occur in the high-traffic areas, such as near the picnic area in Tony Schmidt Regional Park and near the boat launch in Bald Eagle-Otter Lakes Regional Park. Piers are usually long and/or spacious out at the end, allowing for many anglers to fish at once. Commonly caught fish include bluegills, crappies, bullheads, catfish and bass.
But county parks departments aren’t the only entities trying to encourage people to fish locally. Tim Ohmann, fisheries specialist with the Minnesota DNR’s Fishing in the Neighborhood (FiN) program, makes it his job to help people fish as close as possible to where they live.
He describes FiN as “an urban fishing program,” designed to bring fishing opportunities near residential areas and increase access and participation. Providing piers is a big part of that, along with some fish stocking. These efforts concentrate heavily on small bodies of water like the 8-acre Handlos Pond in White Bear Lake and 10-acre Lost Lake in Mahtomedi.
Ohmann indicates that when it comes to fishing piers, there probably isn’t room for many more. “Most lakes where there could be a pier, we’ve gone one.” Still, he is always looking. “I was just out at Linwood Lake today, and I thought, ‘this lake could use a pier.’”
The DNR also cooperates with cities and civic organizations to establish, maintain and replace fishing piers. One example is the White Bear Lake fishing pier, a joint project between the city and the DNR. Such ventures make more piers possible, explains Ohmann, because the DNR does not have the resources to establish and maintain the total infrastructure involved, which includes accessible trails.
But a pier isn’t the only way to access fishable waters. Many anglers already know that shore fishing can get them close to the action, and even make it possible to access fish that others can’t.
One outstanding place is on the trail that winds between Vadnais and East Vadnais lakes in Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park. There are no piers on either lake, and surface use is prohibited (no watercraft). A virtually untouched fish population awaits those on foot or bicycle.
Another popular spot is nearby along the creek between Highway 96 and the northwest corner of Sucker Lake in Vadnais Heights. A perennial shore fishing favorite, this location was recently re-landscaped to protect the banks and provide designated places to catch the panfish that travel into the creek from Sucker Lake.
One lightly used shore fishing spot sits within a stone’s throw of Interstate 694 at Island Lake County Park. Hundreds of feet of shoreline offer easily accessed places to cast for bass, panfish, northern pike and catfish.
As it winds through portions of Ramsey and Anoka counties, Rice Creek also creates opportunities for the shore angler — especially in the high-water periods in spring. A position just below the culverts at road crossings can be productive for sunfish, crappies, bullheads, bass and pike.
For aspiring anglers lacking equipment as well as fishing spots, some area parks can help fill the void. FiN has partnered with Washington County Parks to provide “borrow poles” and tackle for visitors to check out in Big Marine Park Reserve and Square Lake Regional Park.
A similar arrangement can be made at William O’Brien State Park. Visitors can obtain equipment to take to the pier on Alice Lake or the banks of the St. Croix River. Alice has received stocked bluegills in the past to maintain the population. It is also occasionally inundated by the St. Croix, which introduces species not typically encountered in other lakes, such as sucker species, redhorse and shad.
To learn more from the FiN program or use interactive maps to locate dozens of pier and shore fishing opportunities, visit the FiN page at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/fin/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.