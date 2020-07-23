Readers of the Shoreview Press are being asked to help recognize the best of everything from food to shopping to best local sports team.
An online contest, the Best of Shoreview begins its nomination phase. A ballot with over 90 categories goes live at www.presspubs.com/shoreview/bestof Friday, July 24.
Readers are asked to nominate their favorites in seven groups: eating and drinking; arts and entertainment; health and fitness; local; services; shopping and sports and recreation. Readers may nominate in as many or as few categories as they like from July 24–Aug. 3.
If readers nominate at least two candidates in a category, the category will appear on the voting ballot. If only one nomination is received, the category won’t be on the ballot.
After the ballot is finalized, readers will be able to vote for their favorites once a day from Aug. 14 – Sept. 10. The ballot will be in the same spot, www.presspubs.com/shoreview/bestof
The contest will be conducted exclusively online, with no paper ballots.
When voting closes Sept. 10, the results will be tallied and winners will be announced in the Shoreview Press Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.