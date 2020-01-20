SHOREVIEW — The Mounds View School Board's first meeting of 2020 began with the swearing in of its newly elected members.
Heidi Danielson, Jim DeMay, Jonathan Weinhagen and Sandra Westerman took the oath of office at the Jan. 14 board meeting. They will each serve four-year terms that expire in January 2024.
DeMay is the sole newcomer to the board; the others are incumbents.
The board also elected officers for the upcoming year. Weinhagen will again serve as chair, Diane Glasheen as vice-chair, Westerman as clerk and Shauna Bock as treasurer.
The board took the following additional actions at its Jan. 14 meeting:
• Heard a presentation on budget assumptions for the 2020-21 fiscal year from Executive Director of Administrative Services Carole Nielsen and Director of Finance Bridget Peterson. The final assumptions, which will be presented for approval on Jan. 28, will be used to determine the final budget that will be adopted in June.
• Approved a 2% salary increase with no changes in benefits for non-affiliated employees for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
• Discussed issues and updates related to Northeast Metro 916 and the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the District Center, 4750 N. Victoria St., Shoreview.
