New superintendent focuses on individual student needs

After 15 years of working for Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916, Dr. Val Rae Boe has was named the new superintendent in July of the district after former Superintendent Connie Hayes retired.
Boe started teaching special education in the district in 2006 and felt she was making a difference with her students in the classroom. Through the years, she expanded into leadership roles, including working at the district office as the director of education.
“I came to 916 because I wanted to work with the students that we serve,” Boe said. “My desire as an educator is to provide individualized services to students that have significant impacts on their ability to access learning.”
Boe grew up in rural Minnesota on a farm nine miles west of Milan. Her graduating class had only 28 students, and she was involved in basketball, track and choir. After high school, she went to Concordia College in Moorhead and earned her bachelor’s degree in education. Then, she received her master’s degree in special education at Southwest State University and her doctorate at St. Thomas in educational leadership.
Boe said special education is her life’s work. Her research focused on creating long careers for staff
