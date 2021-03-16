New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'

SHOREVIEW — For the past 10 years Carly Gatzlaff has harbored a dream of owning her own restaurant. That dream is now a reality with a new restaurant, Churchill Street, in Shoreview.
It all started because Gatzlaff wanted a restaurant in the community where she could hang out with friends that offered food that she likes. “I had to go to the Cities for that,” she said.
After she got married and started a family, Gatzlaff said the dream was always in the back of her mind while she was operating a fashion consulting business.
“When COVID-19 hit, I made amazing contacts in the food industry,” Gatzlaff said. “I hooked up with Jonathan Gans and Josh Hoyt from Northlands Consulting, and things took off from there. They are the brains behind Churchill Street.”
Their plan is to have a counter service operation where people order their food at the counter for take-out or to enjoy while dining in.
“A hostess will be there to greet people when they come in and will seat them and they can go,” Gatzlaff said. “We will still have the hands-on table experience with refills and taking plates. We also want a family-friendly atmosphere.”
The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Gans, a former chef at the Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis, is creating the menu for Churchill Street.
A special on the breakfast menu will be breakfast burritos. “You just can’t find breakfast burritos here like you do in California,” Gatzlaff said. “Our pancakes are cooked in bacon grease and are really good.”
For lunch and dinner, there will
be soups, salads, sandwiches, house pickles and sharable plates. Churchill Street will have a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails. There will also be a patio for outdoor dining and a private dining room.
One special Gans plans to have on the menu is a BLT with slow-roasted tomatoes, smoky bacon, lettuce, pesto aioli, and griddled naturally leavened bread. Another specialty is smoked salmon toast with house smoked salmon, lemon creme fraiche shmear, dill, pickled shallots and toasted sesame.
The Churchill Street restaurant is located at 4606 Churchill Street in Shoreview. Gatzlaff said they are aiming for an Aug. 3 opening.
The website, churchillst.com, is up and running.
“Churchill Street is going to be a great place for people to gather and have really good food,” Gatzlaff said. “This has been my pipe dream for a long time, and now it’s coming true in my community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.