New public Montessori school option in Shoreview

Nestled on a secluded 7-acre parcel in Shoreview resides Oak Hill Montessori Community School.
Once a private school, Oak Hill Montessori Community School (OHMCS) is now a public charter school for grades K-8 beginning with the 2021-22 school year and beyond. The new school will also offer tuition-based Montessori programming for children ages 16 months through pre-K.
A Founders Day Celebration is planned at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, and the school invites the community to participate in the commemoration. The celebration will be held on the OHMCS campus at 4665 Hodgson Road in Shoreview and will include brief remarks and refreshments, with time for tours of the building tours and a walkabout in the school’s outdoor spaces and through the playgrounds.
OHMCS is recognized by the Association Montessori Internationale (AMI), the original organization created by Dr. Maria Montessori in 1929.
Head of School Erin Doan said the decision to become a public charter school was in part because Montessori in general promotes education for all and independence for its learners.
“It really is a disconnect in general, regardless if you’re talking about Montessori in Minnesota or anywhere in the U.S., you end up usually having to pay tuition, which was not Dr. Montessori’s vision at all. She began her work with children who had special needs in some of the poorest areas in Italy. So the fact that you’re promoting one thing and then saying you have to write a check to have access to it is really at odds with our mission,” Doan said.
“We looked for a way to open up Montessori individual learning opportunities to anyone who is interested in following that model. We also provide special education services as a public school, which we couldn’t do as a private school.”
According to Doan, OHMCS has been inspiring children to become passionate learners and independent thinkers for more than 50 years by providing challenging academics that foster creativity and responsibility as students prepare for high school, college and beyond. The school’s outdoor space provides a beautiful and safe campus that is specifically designed to meet the developmental needs of children and offer outdoor environments for exploration and study.
“We’re lucky to have this property, because we focus on environmental education, local agriculture and exposure for kids with different types of opportunities and talents at their early elementary years,” Doan said. “Our toddlers get in on the action by picking basil from our greenhouse, and then they get to make pesto.”
In Minnesota, public charter schools are required to have an authorizer in order to get started. “It’s sort of like a sponsor, and our authorizer is the Minnesota Office of Charter Authorization (MOCHA),” Doan said. “They basically act as an entity that provides technical assistance to public charters to make sure we operate in line with all the state rules.”
Doan noted that public charter schools in Minnesota have their own school district. OHMCS is District 4289.
Classrooms are already full for the 2021-22 academic year, and there is a waiting list. Any available openings for the 2022-23 school year will be filled through an open enrollment process this winter, with a public lottery, if needed. Open enrollment dates will be listed on the OHMCS website when they become available.
“Our goal is to open as a public charter school and make sure we have a really solid foundation in providing for all the different types of students that are in our community while working on how to best serve their needs,” Doan said.
For more information on Oak Hill Montessori Community School, visit ohmcs.org or call 651-484-8242.
