Several new principals will open schools in the Shoreview and North Oaks area today.
Kristi Abbott is the new principal at Island Lake Elementary in Shoreview. Previous principal Todd Durand took a position as principal at Pike Lake Education Center in New Brighton.
For more than three years, Abbott has led Snail Lake Education Center serving kindergarten students and families from the Island Lake and Turtle Lake attendance areas. She previously served as the associate principal at Turtle Lake Elementary School.
Prior to joining Mounds View Public Schools, Abbott spent 23 years in the North St. Paul/Maplewood/ Oakdale School District where she was a building and district leader, teacher and instructional coach. Abbott holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the College of St. Scholastica and a master’s degree from Saint Mary’s University, where she also completed her K-12 principal licensure program.
Abbott lives in Vadnais Heights with her husband, and she loves to spend time with her adult sons and stepdaughter.
Ryan Lang is the new principal of Snail Lake Education Center in Shoreview.
For the past four years, Lang has led the Pike Lake Kindergarten Center teams serving students and families from Bel Air, Pinewood, Sunnyside and Valentine Hills Elementary Schools. Prior to serving as principal, he was a teacher in Mounds View Public Schools since 2012.
Most recently, he served as a first grade teacher at Island Lake Elementary School, where he was also a member of the Building Instructional Leadership Team (BILT). He has served as a Positive Behavioral Instructional Supports (PBIS) representative and an elementary targeted service coordinator and has five years of teaching and leadership experience in mainland China.
Lang holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Northwestern – St. Paul and a master’s degree and doctorate degree in education and leadership from Bethel University.
He lives in Spring Lake Park with his wife, Melissa, a former teacher at Turtle Lake Elementary School. They have a daughter, Evelyn (2 1⁄2), and son, Archer (9 weeks).
Molly Hollihan is the new principal for Chippewa Middle School.
For the past five years, she has played a critical role in managing Chippewa’s daily operations and supporting students and families, having served as associate principal for four years and as dean for one year. In 2014, Hollihan came to Chippewa from Highview Middle School, where she had been a dean for three years. Prior to joining Mounds View Public Schools, she was an associate principal at Mahtomedi Middle School, an English teacher at Roseville High School, a humanities instructor at an international school in Hong Kong and an admissions director at Hill-Murray High School.
Hollihan holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from St. Olaf College and a master’s degree in education from Saint Mary’s University. She earned an education specialist degree from the University of St. Thomas.
Hollihan and her husband, Brian, live in Shoreview with their sons James (sixth grade, Chippewa), Luke (fourth grade, Turtle Lake), Owen (second grade, Turtle Lake). They also have a son Dean, who is a senior at Hamline University.
Submitted by Mounds View Public Schools
