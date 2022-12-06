New Perspective, a rapidly growing Minnesota-based senior living company, is now renting apartments in its 192,000-square-foot community set to open early next year in Arden Hills. The new 146-unit senior living community will be open for move-ins by early 2023.
Located at 3565 Pine Tree Drive inside Bethel University’s Anderson Center, the rental office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment after hours and on weekends. People are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting and can do so by calling 651-504-8700.
“When my family started New Perspective, our goal was to create a place where older adults can thrive in the next phase of their life,” said New Perspective CEO Ryan Novaczyk. “The opening of the rental office for our new Arden Hills location brings us one step closer to helping more people in the north metro do just that.”
With this community’s close proximity to Bethel University, prospective residents who sign a rental agreement prior to the start of move-ins will receive complimentary access to most Bethel sporting events, the ability to audit classes, a Bethel library card and seminary library privileges.
The new community will provide a full range of senior living options and have amenities like multiple dining venues, a dance hall, salon, spa, warm water therapy pool and on-site physical therapy and wellness services.
“Our amenities are phenomenal, but it’s our people that set us apart,” said New Perspective President Chris Hyatt. “We’re currently hiring talented, caring individuals to bring this new location to life.”
More information about renting and career opportunities can be found at NPSeniorLiving.com.
