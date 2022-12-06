New Perspective, a rapidly growing Minnesota-based senior living company, is now renting apartments in its 192,000-square-foot community set to open early next year in Arden Hills. The new 146-unit senior living community will be open for move-ins by early 2023.

Located at 3565 Pine Tree Drive inside Bethel University’s Anderson Center, the rental office is open  from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment after hours and on weekends. People are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting and can do so by calling 651-504-8700.

