New North Oaks development to be completed by 2026

Spring Farm Homes, a new development, will be springing up in the North Oaks area in the next two and a half years.
Many homes in the North Oaks neighborhood require a great deal of work of work to keep up with the demands of owning a single-family home.
The community has needed options for those that prefer a more convenient approach to owning a home, hence the development of Spring Farm Homes in 2022.
The development will provide a property within the North Oaks area that is maintained by an association rather than homeowners themselves.
Residents can look forward to services like lawn care and snow removal, a park, picnic benches, activity center, and a gazebo located at the center of the neighborhood.
The development is located at Centerville Road and County Road H2 near a conservation area with hiking trails. It will include both villas and twin homes built by Charles Cudd Co., Pratt Homes and Wooddale Builders.
For more information, contact Sanjay Kohli at (651) 428-5109.
