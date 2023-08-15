New North Oaks development to be completed by 2026

Model of Spring Farm Home.

 Contributed

Spring Farm Homes, a new development, will be springing up in the North Oaks area in the next two and a half years.

Many homes in the North Oaks neighborhood require a great deal of work of work to keep up with the demands of owning a single-family home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.