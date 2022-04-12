New local church ready for Easter Sunday grand opening

A new church is on the horizon in Shoreview.
Second Story Church is holding a grand opening celebration at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17, at 3490 Lexington Avenue North in Shoreview.
“We’re looking forward to opening our doors to the public and offering a little hope and light to the community,” Pastor Seth Hinrichs said. “We’re having an inviting worship service, kids ministry, treats and goodies, and want to make it a party!”
Hinrichs said the church began by gathering people together and meeting at Bethel University in July 2021. The church relocated to the Northeast Youth and Family Services building last month.
“We love it, and it’s been a great space for us with a little more accessibility,” Hinrichs said. “It’s been really fun to see the church start growing. We’ve had the opportunity to develop more relationships with not only individuals, but with businesses and other organizations in the Shoreview community and in the greater St. Paul area as well.”
Hinrichs currently teaches seventh grade English at the Anoka Middle School of the Arts and has been a pastor for over 20 years. Second Story is the third church where he has served as a pastor.
“I’ve seen a lot of different things, and I had a chance to minister to all kinds of different people,” he said. “I really believe when you’re called to ministry, it’s something that you are and not something that you do.”
Hinrichs said that the Second Story Church is affiliated with Converge — a movement of churches working to help people meet, know and follow Jesus.
“They’re a great organization to partner with, and we want people with a large variety of backgrounds to feel welcome and comfortable,” he said.
Hinrichs said Second Story Church is a place to find hope.
“People are looking for hope in the political arena, and it’s been hard to find,” he said. “People are also looking for racial and social reconciliation in various places, and it’s been hard to come by.”
The vision of Second Story Church is to take faith and make it practical.
“Faith has a bite and real-world teeth to it that we can kind of live out every single day. If it’s not going to have a practical application to it, then I don’t know why we’re doing it,” said Hinrichs.
As a consequence, Second Story Church is engaged in ministry outside the church walls.
“We’re intentionally developing partnerships with area ministries, other churches and places that are doing God’s work and (where) we can lend a helping hand,” Hinrichs said.
Hinrich’s said he believes a church should be a place like an aircraft carrier, where people can come in and land the plane, get refueled, and then get sent back out on a mission.
“We want it to be a place that you’re sent out of, and not just into,” he said.
Second Story Church offers live online worship services held on Facebook and YouTube for people who cannot make it in person. The church also offers youth ministry for children up to fifth grade and a midweek Bible study, message reflection or prayer group.
“We are so excited to have our grand opening on resurrection Sunday and kicking off a brand-new series called, ‘Coming in Second: The Best Second Stories of the Bible,’” Hinrichs said.
“We’re going to be taking a look at people in the Bible who experienced life one way, and then God changed something in their life where either circumstances were turned around or God showed up in a powerful way, and life was different afterward,” he added.
Hinrich noted that the church is called Second Story for a reason.
“All of us had our first story, and one of the things we’re fond of saying around our church is, ‘Wherever your story has been, it gets better from here,’” Hinrichs said. “Everybody’s story is better with Jesus in it.”
For more information on Second Story Church, go to www.secondstorychurch.org.
Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.