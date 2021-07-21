New events and old favorites coming to Slice of Shoreview

After months of planning and a little uncertainty because of the pandemic, the Slice of Shoreview volunteer committee is excited to welcome the community back to the festival this weekend, July 23-25, at Island Lake Park with great food, entertainment, new events and some family favorites.
The Running of the Melons, a new event presented by the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, near the center pavilion.
Judy Zewers, past president of the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club, said that people can buy tickets and “adopt” a melon (golf) ball. The “melons” are dropped down a track; the first 11 balls to finish win a prize.
Tickets may be purchased from individual Lions Club members or at Slice of Shoreview until noon on July 25. You can also look on the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Facebook page for pop-up sales. Tickets are $5 for single tickets and $20 for five tickets.
Another new event this year is the Celebration of Grads, which will honor the Mounds View High School 2020 Class. Class members didn’t have a traditional graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on the band stage area after the parade on Saturday, July 24. Volunteer coordinator Todd Levig said the event might get pushed back 15 or 30 minutes depending upon the length of the parade.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will hold a worship service at the Slice of Shoreview main stage on Sunday, July 25. It will kick off with donuts and coffee at 9 a.m.; worship will begin at 10 a.m.
“What’s unusual about the Slice of Shoreview is the amount of people that attend the church service,” said Linda Engel, event volunteer coordinator.
Her husband, Bob Engel, noted, “I don’t know of any other event that has a church service (and) a car parade and that doesn’t have a beer tent. That’s unique.”
Free shuttles will be offered to transport people in a large golf cart to and from the park if they don’t feel like walking. Parking is also free and located at the Deluxe Corporation.
Another fun event coming back this year is Bingo. “Ken Hola, who MC’s the bingo, is hilarious, and he always has a special prize — like a can of tuna or a can of Spam,” Linda said. “He makes it so much fun, and you can laugh and joke around with him.”
The Lake Johanna Fire Department and Shoreview Park maintenance personnel will once again have the popular slip n’ slide so people can cool off in the summer heat. “The firemen are up at the top with their hoses and shoot you down with water pressure down to the lake. The kids just love it,” Bob said.
There will be food booths, art carts, a petting zoo and great music and other things to do throughout the weekend. Fireworks will light up the sky over the lake on Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 10 p.m.
The volunteer committee meets 11 months each year planning the Slice of Shoreview and the Taste of Shoreview event held in the winter, and is led by Board Chair Jacci Krebsbach.
“She’s one amazing lady, and she works so hard. She is at the festival all three days, from early in the morning until late at night,” Linda said. “There wouldn’t be a Slice of Shoreview without her,” Bob added.
For updated information, go to the Slice of Shoreview’s website
