There will be a fresh new face at the next Shoreview City Council meeting.
When former City Council Member Sue Denkinger became mayor, there was a vacant seat on the council. Members of the council were tasked with choosing her replacement.
After a thorough application and interview process, the council named Shelly Myrland to serve on the City Council.
Mayor Sue Denkinger said eight people applied for the vacant City Council seat. “We really had strong candidates, which is a good thing,” she said.
Myrland will hold the council seat through Dec. 31, 2024.
“I have always been driven to serve and volunteer and have done so in various capacities including PTA’s, Boy & Girl Scouts, FMSC (Feed My Starving Children), book, coat and food drives, Arden Hills/Shoreview Rotary
Club fundraisers and initiatives, community banker impact weeks and others,” Myrland wrote in her application. “With my background in finance and my service on the EDA and EDC, I feel I have unique expertise that can raise good questions and help make informed decisions for our city.”
Myrland is serving her second term on the Shoreview Economic Development Authority (EDA). Shealso served two terms on the Economic Development Commission (EDC).
“Serving on the EDA and EDC for the past 8 years has given me an understanding of how the approval processes work, the importance of each layer of decision making and how valuable outside consultants are,” she wrote. “I have a great respect and appreciation of the expertise of the city staff and value their reporting, recommendations and research.”
With a background in finance and service on the EDA and EDC, Myrland wrote that she has the expertise that can raise good questions and help make informed decisions for Shoreview.
“Currently we have a very stable city council that is objective and takes long term goals and objectives seriously,” Myrland wrote. “I would like to serve to keep the momentum going and continue to govern and grow Shoreview at a pace that makes sense for the residents, the school district and infrastructure of the city.”
Council Member Emy Johnson said, “It’s always an honor to add another member to the dais as we think about this important role that we play in our community.”
Myrland will take the oath of office at the next City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at City Hall.
In other council action:
• Lee Helgen and Barb Yarusso were appointed to the Planning Commission. Their terms will go through Jan. 31, 2026.
• Tressa Hunting was appointed to the Human Rights Commission; her term runs through Jan. 31, 2025.
• Council Member Cory Springhorn said the Shoreview Historical Society and the Shoreview-Einhausen Sister City Association are having membership drives. For more information, residents can go to https://shoreviewhistoricalsociety.org/ and https://www.sesca.org/.
• The date has been set for the Taste of Shoreview from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Shoreview Community Center. The Taste of Shoreview is a fundraiser for this summer’s Slice of Shoreview, to be held July 21-23.
• Residents are encouraged to apply for the Citizen’s Leadership Academy. Johnson said it’s a great opportunity to learn about the community and how the city functions. Applications are being accepted until Tuesday, March 14, and are located on the city website at http://bit.ly/3DTzJxc.
Noelle Olson is Editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com
