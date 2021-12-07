SHOREVIEW — Emrik SV, a 202-unit premier upscale multifamily community located at 4043 Chatsworth Street N. in Shoreview, is now officially open.
Emrik SV offers a mix of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring resort-style amenities. These include private work-from-home offices, outdoor pool and spa, sauna, pro-grade gym with private group fitness room, an indoor/outdoor theater and pickleball courts.
Individual apartment homes feature open spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies and patios, designer cabinets and quartz countertops and other luxury features and finishes.
“We want to congratulate Greco and Eagle Ridge on the opening of the new Emrik SV apartments in Shoreview,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “Along with the sister building, Loden SV, they bring more living options with over 400 high-quality apartments for people looking to move to our great community or current residents seeking to downsize but remain in Shoreview.”
— From press release
