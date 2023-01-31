Neighborhood speaks out on proposed development

A rendering of the proposed development at the northwest corner of Gramsie and Hodgson Roads.

 Contributed

A petition signed by about 61 residents was sent to the city of Shoreview regarding the proposed development on the northwest corner of Gramsie and Hodgson Roads.

A majority of the signatures were from the Virginia Avenue neighborhood which made it clear at a recent council meeting that they don’t want a high density development on the underdeveloped property. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.