Neighborhood speaks out on proposed development

A petition signed by about 61 residents was sent to the city of Shoreview regarding the proposed development on the northwest corner of Gramsie and Hodgson Roads.
A majority of the signatures were from the Virginia Avenue neighborhood which made it clear at a recent council meeting that they don’t want a high density development on the underdeveloped property.
Perry Hackett, who has lived on Virginia Avenue in Shoreview for 35 years, said he was blindsided by the proposal of high density living.
“You got a petition that was signed by nearly everybody way beyond the boundaries of people who had to be notified because so many of us are going to be impacted,” Hackett told the City Council. “It’s very clear Virginia Avenue will be the prime place for going in and out and since you sealed off County Road F years ago, that just leaves Damar as the only other place to come into that whole other neighborhood.”
Senior planner Allison Eddins said what’s being proposed from Tyme Properties is 72 apartment units being split between two buildings with each building containing 36 units. The applicant is proposing 48 underground parking spaces (24 stalls under each building) and 96 surface spaces for the apartments. The 21 townhomes will have a two-car garage and 14 guest parking spaces.
“The site has frontage on Gramsie Road, Hodgson Road and Virginia Avenue,” Eddins said. “Gramsie Road and Virginia Avenue are city roads while Hodgson Road is owned by the county.”
According to Eddins, Ramsey County is planning a round-a-bout to replace the signalized intersection at Hodgson Road/Rice Street/Gramsie Road as part of a road reconstruction project to begin this year. The road project, which goes from Gramsie Road north to Bridge Court (just south of Highway 96) will also include improved pedestrian infrastructure along Hodgson Road.
The project would also require an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan for high density residential use, according to Eddins.
John Wardell has lived in Shoreview for 50 years and said the city should stick with the Comprehensive Plan (see the neighborhood letter to the city at https://bit.ly/3wHC2iV).
Duzdee Ryan said she has lived in Shoreview for 25 years and is concerned about safety in her neighborhood.
“If this property has the access to enter Virginia Avenue there is a blind rainbow spot where there is a ton of brand new homes and you will see 10 to 15 little boys running into the street,” Ryan said. “I love seeing this grow into another awesome community that my kids got to grow up in. I’m really concerned about the access onto Virginia Avenue and is there another way that we could get two accesses out onto Gramsie or maybe one out onto Hodgson and avoid Virginia Avenue a possibility at all?”
Paul and Sharon Lovegren, who live on Gramsie Road, expressed concerns about traffic and parking.
“In this concept here, you have all of these units but no place for the people to park,” Paul said. “Are people going to walk to work and walk home? It’s not very well thought out and it’s not going to work.”
Virginia Avenue resident Karolina Peterson highlighted the emotions in the room.
“You are our elected officials and we are looking to your leadership for the development of this site that everybody wants developed,” Peterson said. “We are looking for something that will compliment the neighborhood as it is today and that will be safe and contribute to a happy life in Shoreview.”
After hearing an earful from residents, Paul Schreier, President of Tyme Properties said he is sensitive to the concerns of the community.
“Our opinion and our contention is that this site should be a multifamily residential site and we think that’s the highest and best use,” Schreier said. “I’m sensitive to the fact that neighbors don’t want a bunch of units next to their house but I’ll say in all honesty, it’s very hard to make a medium density project work on this scale. There’s just too much infrastructure, too much roads and there’s too much cost per foot.”
He also said that he is listening to public feedback. He noted that he would not like to go back to the drawing board and believes this is a proper use for the development.
“These buildings could certainly be flipped around, but the only thing people have to understand is probably cast in stone is the entrance onto Gramsie,” Schreier said. “I know there’s problems with it but there’s literally almost no place else to put it.”
He added, “We put a lot of work into this but there is still a lot of heavy lifting that still needs to be done.”
Council Member Emy Johnson recommended to Schreier to take the resident’s comments under deliberation until he comes back to work with staff on the development.
“Our neighborhoods make us Shoreview and I want to make sure from my perspective that we don’t get lost in that,” Johnson said. “We have a shortage in housing and workforce housing is exactly what we’ve been talking about in the language and the vernacular that there are people who have jobs today that make money that still cannot find a place to live.”
She added, “In 2021 and 2022 we added more housing for workforce housing and we still have a demand. I ask, as I always do, to follow our process and use staff and our Planning Commission to bring forward the best solution possible for this parcel.”
Mayor Sue Denkinger commended the residents for their feedback on concerns for public safety, traffic and parking concerns.
“I want to thank the neighborhood folks for coming out,” Denkinger said. “We’ve heard you in the council and from what Mr. Schreier has said, I believe he’s heard you as well. Again this is a concept stage and we’re just gathering information.”
Public hearings will be held in future Planning Commission and City Council meetings regarding the Planned Unit Development stage for the project where formal action will be taken.
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
Shoreview Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
