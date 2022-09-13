National Voter Registration Day is on Sept. 20, 2022 and since its inception 10 years ago, nearly 5 million eligible voters have been registered to vote.
It’s a perfect time for persons to update their voter registration who are among the nearly 4 million citizens who turned 18 this year, or who have recently moved, had a name change or have not voted in the last four years. Persons can go to mnvotes.org to check their registration status, register to vote and find polling places.
According to 2020 post-election US Census data, as many as one-in-four eligible voters were not registered or weren’t sure of their registration status. Many reported not being registered because they did not know how, kept forgetting, didn’t have time, were too busy or recently moved or changed their names. Fewer than 60% of potential voters aged 18-24 reported being registered. National Voter Registration Day seeks to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get registered to vote.
The League of Women Voters is just one of more than 2,500 non-partisan businesses and non-profit organizations trying to reach the goal of registering a million new voters by Election Day 2022.
The general election on Nov.8 will see federal, state, county and local officials on the ballot. Many people feel that their vote just doesn’t matter, especially for national offices. However, state, county and city leaders play a key role in making decision about what impacts voters and our families the most. From property taxes to potholes; from school funding to skateboards on sidewalks; from zoning to law enforcement, most of the issues that affect our daily lives are decided at the local level.
Now, more than ever, people of all ages need elected officials that represent their views on city and town councils, county boards and in law enforcement. These elected officials can make change happen—or not.
Every single vote matters in local elections. Candidates have changed entire towns, cities or counties because they won by 10 or fewer votes. Margins are much closer on the local level than at the national level.
