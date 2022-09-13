National Voter Registration Day is on Sept. 20, 2022 and since its inception 10 years ago, nearly 5 million eligible voters have been registered to vote.

It’s a perfect time for persons to update their voter registration who are among the nearly 4 million citizens who turned 18 this year, or who have recently moved, had a name change or have not voted in the last four years. Persons can go to mnvotes.org to check their registration status, register to vote and find polling places.

