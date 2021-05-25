SAINT PAUL — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Mounds View resident Nicholas Firkus on May 20 with one count of intentional murder in the second degree in connection with the April 25, 2010 shooting death of his wife Heidi inside their Saint Paul home. At the time, Firkus maintained that his wife was shot by a burglar during a break-in of the couple’s Saint Paul home.
Firkus was arrested at his home on Red Oak Drive in Mounds View on Wednesday, May 19, by a Saint Paul Police Department SWAT team with a sealed warrant. His next appearance in Ramsey County District Court will be July 1. Judge Kellie Charles ordered bail set at $3 million.
According to the criminal complaint, on that April morning, 911 dispatch received a frantic call from Heidi Firkus that someone was trying to break into the home on Minnehaha Avenue in Saint Paul. Less than a minute into the call, a gunshot can be heard, and the line went dead. A call from Firkus reported that an intruder shot both him and his wife, but his description of the assailant was vague, and other details of the call were reportedly inconsistent.
Investigators later learned from Firkus that the couple’s home had been foreclosed on and that a sheriff lockout was scheduled at noon the day following his wife’s death. According to investigators, his wife was not aware that the couple was in financial difficulties.
“Investigating homicides is incredibly taxing work,” said Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. “It can be hard. It can be difficult. It can be slow going. But together, we never quit. I couldn’t be more proud of the team, and I’m hopeful that this provides Heidi’s family with some sense of solace. We never forget and we never stop working.”
— From Ramsey County Attorney’s Office news release
