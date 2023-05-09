Mounds View students take action for homeless veterans

Mounds View High School students in the business management class have set out to raise money for Haven for Heroes, a nonprofit organization that provides recovery services and transitional housing to service members and veterans.
“We are holding a dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless veterans and service members in Minnesota,” junior Caitlyn Nelson said.
The class’s goal is to raise $10,000 through an organized dinner event.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Ideal Hall, 1494 Dale Street in North St. Paul. The night will include a dinner catered by TST Catering, a silent auction with prizes and items donated from a wide range of local businesses, and a speaker from Haven for Heroes.
The class calls its initiative “Mounds View for Veterans (MV4Veterans).” Students are organized into departments with respective managers and assistant managers who worked together to organize separate specific jobs for the event. These include operating and tracking, communications, social media, print and online media, research and technology, finance and event design.
The decision to help support homeless veterans was driven by the realization that there are a large number of homeless veterans within Minnesota.
“As of 2022, there were an estimated 279 homeless veterans in Minnesota in 2022, and about 1.5 million veterans nationwide are considered at risk of homelessness,” a MV4V
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.