Mounds View students take action for homeless veterans

Students from the Mounds View School business management class. (Front row from left) Olivia Shope, Keegan Souhrada, Bhuvi Jain and Caitlyn Nelson. (Back row from left) Jonas Ojanen, Jack Martin, Andrew St. Aubin, Max McDonald, Birgen Enberg, Linnea Valentine and Wyatt Mackenthun.

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

Mounds View High School students in the business management class have set out to raise money for Haven for Heroes, a nonprofit organization that provides recovery services and transitional housing to service members and veterans.

“We are holding a dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless veterans and service members in Minnesota,” junior Caitlyn Nelson said.

