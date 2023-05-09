Mounds View seniors receive Rotary scholarships

(From left) Anoop Mathur, Reginald Smith, Rob Reetz, Anthony Willier and John Suzukida.

 Contributed

Reginald Smith Jr. and Anthony Willier, two seniors from Mounds View High School, received STRIVE scholarships from the Shoreview-Arden Hills Rotary Club. Mounds View Principal Rob Reetz, who was the invited speaker at the Rotary meeting, presented the awards to the two students.

STRIVE, which stands for “Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education,” is a program where the Rotary Club works annually with a high school to motivate junior and senior year students to strive for higher education. These scholarships are awarded to students who may not have excelled academically earlier but have shown marked improvement in their school performance during their junior and senior years. The scholarship money is intended to reimburse them for higher education expenses, which may be used for trade school or two-year or four-year college programs.

