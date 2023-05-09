Mounds View seniors receive Rotary scholarships

Reginald Smith Jr. and Anthony Willier, two seniors from Mounds View High School, received STRIVE scholarships from the Shoreview-Arden Hills Rotary Club. Mounds View Principal Rob Reetz, who was the invited speaker at the Rotary meeting, presented the awards to the two students.
STRIVE, which stands for “Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education,” is a program where the Rotary Club works annually with a high school to motivate junior and senior year students to strive for higher education. These scholarships are awarded to students who may not have excelled academically earlier but have shown marked improvement in their school performance during their junior and senior years. The scholarship money is intended to reimburse them for higher education expenses, which may be used for trade school or two-year or four-year college programs.
Anoop Mathur and John Suzukida coordinated the scholarship program as part of their club’s Youth Services. Since one of the focuses of the Rotary Club is to encourage youth to be leaders of tomorrow, they hope that the two scholarships of $1,250 each can be increased to four scholarships by next year.
Joel Brown, Equity Services, Mounds View High School, who helped in the selection process, said, “The Strive Scholarship will help the students tremendously with the cost of their tuition. These two individuals truly appreciate the scholarships to help with the two schools they chose to attend, and any type of financial support will be beneficial for them to focus on their schoolwork.”
Speaking about both students, Brown added, “Reggie has been the captain of my mentoring group and has shown great leadership with his strong interpersonal and communication skills. He has led group meetings on multiple topics and has a very strong work ethic in and out of the classroom. He has so many great character traits as a young person, that I wish people would take notes. I often see him interacting with his teachers, peers and coaches and I believe Reggie will have a lot of opportunities in life as he navigates through our system.”
Brown said Willier’s leadership abilities have also been noticed by teachers and peers, as well as coaches, as he also served as a captain on the track and football teams. He also has great interpersonal and communication skills and has been active in different equity and inclusion programs, including Best Buddies, where he spends time with special needs children in and out of school. He has led group meetings on multiple topics and has been involved in a statewide leadership council to discuss ways to better our schools. “I know Anthony will have a lot of opportunities in life as well.”
Smith plans to attend Hamline University, where he hopes to major in sociology. Willier will be pursuing physical therapy at Saint John’s University. They will both participate in track and field at their respective schools.
