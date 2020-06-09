Mounds View senior named US Presidential Scholar

Aunika Zheng is ending the school year on a high note, having been recently named a U.S. Presidential Scholar. Zheng, a senior at Mounds View High School, is one of just two high school seniors in Minnesota to be given such an honor.
The U.S. Presidential Scholar program was created in 1964 to “recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors.” At least two students—one male and one female—from each state are named Presidential Scholars each year.
Zheng was named one of 161 finalists, selected from a pool of 621 semifinalists. She called the award “a huge honor.”
“I really didn’t expect to be named. When I was named a semifinalist along with six or seven other people in the state, I was like, ‘Wow, this is already an honor to be named along with these other students,’” she said. “I really did not think I would be chosen as a scholar in the end, so it really was a great surprise for me.”
This fall, Zheng will attend Columbia University in New York City, where she plans on studying biomedical engineering.
“I think that interest stems from my high school experiences,” she said. Throughout her time at Mounds View High School, Zheng has been active in mental health outreach efforts, most notably founding a support group called the Bandana Project.
“Students are trained on how to talk and interact with people who have or might have struggles with mental health,” she explained. “Basically, it’s a support system, and students wear bandanas on their backpacks and carry resource cards with mental health resources, like contact information for centers and hotlines … Anyone who might need someone to talk to can go up to someone who’s wearing a bandana.”
After a classmate died of a malignant brain tumor during Zheng’s freshman year, she founded a brain cancer awareness club. She has also been active in Mounds View’s Science Olympiad team, which has won the Minnesota state tournament 13 times, the most of any high school in Minnesota Science Olympiad history.
Those various experiences, Zheng said, have deepened her interest in biomedical engineering —particularly neural engineering — which she is looking forward to exploring further throughout her college years.
Presidential Scholars typically receive an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., which culminates in a ceremony at the White House. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those in-person events have been canceled. Instead, Presidential Scholars will be recognized and celebrated online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.