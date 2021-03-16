SHOREVIEW — Mounds View students in grades 6-12 will transition to a full in-house learning model on Monday, March 29.
“Individual schools are working on communication and sending information out to families about the details associated with their specific returns to school,” Superintendent Chris Lennox said during the March 9 Mounds View School Board meeting.
State officials recommend students and staff get tested for COVID-19 before they return to school. Lennox said families will be sent information on where and how to get tested. Staff are offered testing every two weeks.
The Department of Education sent out emails last week to all educators and child care workers in the metro regarding vaccinations.
“Staff have received an email or a text to schedule their first dose,” Lennox said. “Our staff will be vaccinated should they want to do that.”
In other action:
•The school board accepted with appreciation 20 gifts for schools and programs during this period, amounting to $13,637.26, and 28 gifts for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf in the amount of $52,161. “We continue to receive incredible support from our community,” Board Chair Jonathan Weightage said.
•Representatives from Kraus-Anderson and Wold provided an update on construction progress. Projects finished this winter include the Irondale High School fitness center, multipurpose room and a new auditorium; the Sunnyside Elementary classroom addition; and the Valentine Hills Elementary classroom addition, cafeteria and kitchen renovation. Work remains to renovate areas at Valentine Hills Elementary, which will be completed in April.
“Kids are excited to come back into brand new places,” Lennox said. “The timing couldn’t be better. There’s not a lot of good that’s come from COVID. But an accelerated construction schedule is one of those things that’s been an opportunity for us.”
The next regular Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at the District Center.
