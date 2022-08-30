Students in the Mounds View School District will be packing their backpacks and heading back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
For the 2022-23 school year, 11,397 students are enrolled and expected to attend Mounds View Public Schools this fall. This is an increase of 76 students when compared to last fall’s enrollment.
“We are currently 271 students above our projection,” Darin Johnson, executive director of school management said. “That number has and will continue to fluctuate but has been moving in a positive direction. We have been monitoring enrollment closely and pulling reports at least once a week.”
According to Johnson, schools across the country and in Minnesota are reporting a shortage of staff needed to work in school districts.
Johnson noted at the Aug. 16 Mounds View School Board meeting, that human resources and principals in the district will continue to work hard to fill the final few remaining licensed and unlicensed positions in the schools and programs.
“In some cases, districts are resorting to hiring unlicensed personnel to work in positions that have previously been filled with licensed educators,” Johnson said. “I’m pleased to report that the number of unfilled vacancies in our school district is far lower than what is being experienced in other local school districts.”
School Board Member Yolanda Magee asked what the is greatest need in the Mounds View School District and what types of positions need to be filled.
“As it stands today, we have six licensed staff positions that are still yet to be filled,” Johnson responded. “As it related to unlicensed staff that would be paraeducators, nutrition services we’re at approximately 30 positions. I would say right now, the greater need would be the unlicensed staff.”
The parking lot in front of Mounds View High School is still under construction.
“While the newly completed parking lot will have fewer spaces to start the new school year, ultimately the project will be newly paved and landscaped with 335 parking spaces and is scheduled for completion around MEA break.”
Johnson noted a variety of projects completed this summer. They are:
The baseball dugouts have been replaced at Irondale High School.
At Island Lake Elementary School the floor in the old gym has been replaced and eight classrooms have been remodeled with new paint and casework.
Schools in the district have had concrete and sidewalk replacement projects, as well as painting of classrooms and hallways.
Many of the schools have had their parking lots seal coated and relined.
Throughout the district, many trees have been trimmed and a few of the trees that were dead have been removed.
New playgrounds at Bel Air and Sunnyside Elementary Schools.
Johnson said team members in the transportation department have been collecting registration forms during the summer.
“Routes are being finalized and communication with their transportation vendor continues on a daily basis to help ensure that buses are running safely and smoothly on the first day of school,” he said.
Treasurer Shauna Bock read the list of gifts the district received this period. There were 18 gifts for school programs totaling $8,081.60, and nine gifts received for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf, which totaled $17,265.
New principals in the district are — Vichai Saefong, Irondale High School; Robert Reetz, Mounds View High School; and Richmond Tweh, Edgewood Middle School.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
