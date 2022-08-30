Students in the Mounds View School District will be packing their backpacks and heading back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 6. 

For the 2022-23 school year, 11,397 students are enrolled and expected to attend Mounds View Public Schools this fall. This is an increase of 76 students when compared to last fall’s enrollment. 

