Mounds View school’s equity committee creating change

District Equity Director Jason Knighton-Johnson and District Equity Committee member Yolanda McGee gave an update on the work of the District Equity Committee during the June 22 Mounds View School Board meeting.
During the last few months, the committee has been creating a framework focusing on equity in all of the public schools in the Mounds View School District and within the community, according to Knight-Johnson.
“We’re modeling our schoolhouse model behind a medicine wheel of equity healing that the Minneapolis Public Schools put together,” he said. “The whole purpose behind developing this council was to bring the community perspective here into the district.”
The school district has an equity promise which states:
•Programs and services will be in place at all schools to ensure that race, gender, class and disability will not predict students’ success in Mounds View Public Schools.
•Student academic performance will not fall into patterns identifiable by factors such as race, ethnicity, English language proficiency, socioeconomic status and disability.
•The school that a student attends will not be the predictor of his/her school success.
McGee, a resident of Shoreview since 2003, joined the equity committee when it began in January. When she got the call from Knight-Johnson, she said he promised that the committee was going to take action and create change. “I was always told if you want to create change, you create it where you live first and it will create a ripple effect,” she said.
According to McGee, the committee has crafted a purpose statement, created an equity framework, created a new Mounds View Public Schools equity policy, has been communicating with the community on diversity and inclusion, has had meetings to address some of the gaps in diversity with the staff in Mounds View Public Schools, and has addressed curriculum and instructional gaps within the classroom.
“There’s real action and change that’s happening within Mounds View to really celebrate diversity within the community,” McGee said. “As a person of color within the community, it’s really been phenomenal for me to feel like I have a voice in this community.”
McGee shared that the committee still needs to get more people engaged, but that it’s been a positive experience so far.
Other school board actions:
Budget approved
The school board adopted the 2021-22 budget as presented by Carole Nielsen, interim executive director of business services. The fiscal year 2021-22 budget was developed based on the assumptions provided by the school board through several board meetings and work sessions over the past six months. The proposed budgets represent the financial projections for the district for the general fund, nutrition services fund, community services fund, construction fund and debt service funds (see sidebar for the budget summary).
Enrollment update
As of June 16, the enrollment projections for the upcoming 2021-22 school year indicate an anticipated enrollment of 11,486 students, which would represent an increase of 32 students from the initial projections for the 2021-22 school year. The building principals and administrative team will continue to monitor the student projection data until the start of school next fall.
Superintendent’s evaluation
Board Chair Jonathan Weinhagen summarized Superintendent Chris Lennox’s performance evaluation for the 2020-21 school year. Weinhagen said nearly 12 months ago, the district was at the end of a challenging school year. Difficulties included closing schools, switching to hybrid and distance- learning, and being unable to provide the Class of 2020 with the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas. Lennox has overseen “a tremendous amount of work, success and progress,” Weinhagen said.
Weinhagen shared that the word “unprecedented” appeared in the report at least 47 times and specific words that were written at least a dozen of times throughout the report were — “thank you,” “grateful,” “gratitude,” “appreciate” and “fortunate.”
“That about sums up how this board and community feels about the partnership and your leadership,” he said.
Lennox said he is humbled by the evaluation and that this year was indeed unprecedented — and one he does not wish to repeat. “It was a group effort,” he said.
“So, thank you to my team, everybody involved and to every employee in the district; because we’re not here today without each and every one of them out there, and I thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.