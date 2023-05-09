The Mounds View School District continues to review, update and refresh its health, safety and security plans focusing on the four phases of emergency management — mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.
“There has been improved communication with school crisis teams, and this began at the beginning of the school year,” said Darin Johnson, executive director of school management. “The requisition of two-way radios and security cameras is a big part of making sure that we have the right tools in place to make sure that our teams can provide the support services that our students and staff need.”
There is increased communication with School Resource Officers and an ongoing partnership with law enforcement agencies. The district purchased building lockboxes for local police and fire departments.
“So in those situations, if we needed a police department or fire department to enter our buildings, we want to make sure that they are able to have the access they need,” Johnson said. “We implemented a 911 phone alert notification process for building and district personnel.”
The district is preparing to install classroom door magnets as part of its security protocol.
“It’s going to be a part of every door in the school district, where we’re going to have a magnet that’s going to help to make sure that there is no entrance,” Johnson said. “That’s going to be something that will be installed and implemented this upcoming school year.”
The district is implementing the standard response protocol (SRP) which was created by the I Love U Guys Foundation and the standard reunification method (SRM) which is used during an evacuation.
The five actions of the SRP are hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate and shelter. “These are not necessarily actions that are new to the Mounds View Public School District, these are just a renaming of them so that we can have that consistency across our buildings,” Johnson said.
“An example of a hold condition would perhaps be when there’s an altercation in the hallway or a medical issue that needs attention or perhaps maybe unfinished maintenance in a common area during class changes,” Johnson said. “And one thing that we want to make sure that we are clarifying is oftentimes these five actions of the standard response protocol are not for major or big events. Sometimes they can be smaller events, for example, of just making sure that kids are not around when there’s maintenance being done in a hallway.”
According to Johnson, the public address announcement for the secure action would say something like, “Secure, get inside and lock the outside doors.” No one is allowed in or out of the school during this time. Johnson said an example of this is when an unknown or unauthorized person is on the school grounds.
Johnson noted that the lockdown action is something that students are familiar with.
“The phrase that we use for the public address will be, ‘Lockdown — locks, lights and out of sight,’ Johnson said. “So the reason that SRP is so good is because it uses the actual language that we want kids and staff to understand. It’s not something that staff or students will have to figure out. It gives them the phrase and the actions of what we want them to do.”
Examples of lockdown conditions might include dangerous animals within a school building, an intruder, an angry or violent parent or student, or a report of a weapon. Schools in Minnesota are required to do lockdown drills five times during the school year.
Johnson said the action of evacuate means that students and staff will evacuate either to an onsite or offsite location due to a power outage or something that has happened at the school.
“If there was an offsite evacuation, it would mean then that we would have to kick into the SRM piece bringing students and staff offsite where we are making sure that we have a plan to to bring back the students and the families after they have left the building,” Johnson said. “The public address for this one sounds like, ‘Evacuate to the flagpole, a space in the parking lot area or to another spot in the grounds.’”
The shelter action would be used if there was a tornado, severe weather, wildfires, flooding or a hazmat spill. The public address announcement for the shelter action would be, “Shelter for a tornado or go to a tornado shelter.”
The standard response protocol and standard notification method have already been introduced to principals and building administrators. In June and August there will be All Admin retreats to help prepare administrators for implementation of SRP and SRM. Johnson said they want to ensure that administrators have a plan to introduce the standard response protocol to students and staff in September and have schoolwide drills.
“We will continue to review district policies, regulations and have continued partnerships with district and site-level teams,” Johnson said. “We will continue our partnership with local law enforcement and emergency response agencies and, once again, because we’re a system of continuous improvement, we can guarantee that this is going to be something that we will continue working on for the 2023-24 school year.”
Other school board notes
• For the 11th consecutive year, Mounds View Schools has won the award for Best Communities for Music Education. This award is presented by the National Association of Music Merchants, and Mounds View is one of only seven Minnesota school districts that received the award in 2023. “More than 3,000 of our students in grades four through 12 participate in band, choir and orchestra, and we want to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone associated with our music program and thank them for making our school district a champion for music education,” Superintendent Chris Lennox said.
• Emily Ellingson from Irondale High School and Taylor Isabel from Mounds View High School are this year’s Athena Award winners. The award is given annually to a senior female student athlete who displays excellence in both athletics and academics.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
