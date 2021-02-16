Middle and high school students in the Mounds View district can soon return to the classroom. The district plans to reopen its secondary schools for blended learning next week.
Superintendent Chris Lennox announced the change in an email to students and families Feb. 4.
“After meeting with the Regional Support Team, we have been approved to welcome back middle school and high school students to blended (hybrid) learning on Monday, Feb. 22,” Lennox said.
Secondary students will have Feb. 18 and 19 off, as staff will use that Thursday and Friday as planning days. Blended learning will begin Monday, Feb. 22. Families can opt to have their students continue with full-time distance learning if they do not feel comfortable sending them back to school.
Per state guidelines, schools must implement strict social distancing and capacity limits under blended learning. Schools should not exceed 50% capacity and must ensure that social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained at all times. Schools must also limit buses and other transportation vehicles to 50% capacity and include plans for contactless meal pickup and/or delivery.
Elementary school students have already returned to the classroom full time: the district opened schools for kindergarten through third grade students Jan. 25 and to fourth and fifth grade students Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.