The Mounds View School District has partnered with a virtual tour production company to create interactive, 360-degree photo tours of Irondale and Mounds View high schools.

“Now that our schools have completed construction and we have some wonderful spaces to showcase for student learning, we partnered with a virtual tour production company to create interactive 360- degree tours of the high schools,” said Colin Sokolowski, executive director of public relations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.