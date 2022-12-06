The Mounds View School District has partnered with a virtual tour production company to create interactive, 360-degree photo tours of Irondale and Mounds View high schools.
“Now that our schools have completed construction and we have some wonderful spaces to showcase for student learning, we partnered with a virtual tour production company to create interactive 360- degree tours of the high schools,” said Colin Sokolowski, executive director of public relations.
Part of the virtual tour is drone footage that Kraus-Anderson captured after the renovations were complete.
“The really cool thing about these tours is that when the team comes in to photograph it, they use a 360-degree camera to capture it, and you can go all the way up to the sky and all the way down to the ground,” said Megan McKeen, assistant director of public relations. “You truly get a realistic view of what our schools look like.”
Sokolowski and McKeen worked with staff and principals at Irondale and Mounds View high schools to showcase 10 to 15 spots throughout each school.
“In the corner of each of the spaces, there's a little information button where you can read more about the space so a visitor or prospective student or parent can see what our spaces are used for,” McKeen said. “There are also photo galleries, or what we call 'hot spots,' in the school that are interesting fun that we think visitors would like to see.”
Sokolowski said the virtual tours are going to be promoted by both high schools in welcome communications and presentations to incoming families and incoming freshmen. He noted that the virtual tours are mobile and desktop-friendly.
“They are not intended to be a replacement for in-person tours; both high schools place a premium on welcoming prospective families visitors into the building to see the spaces themselves,” Sokolowski said at the Nov. 15 Mounds View School Board meeting.
“I think these are really useful tools to kind of show our community and prospective community members what we're all about,” McKeen said.
According to McKeen, they are working on virtual tours for the rest of the schools in the district because the feedback from the high school tours has been positive.
“Those are in the works, and we hope to have them up and running in the next couple of months and we're excited to unveil them,” McKeen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.