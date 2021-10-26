The Mounds View School Board recognized 16 semifinalists and 24 commended students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program during a recent school board meeting.
Mounds View High School Principal Stephanie Bruggers introduced the 15 semifinalists and 18 commended finalists from Mounds View High School and noted that two commended students had a perfect 36 ACT score and six of the semifinalists had a perfect ACT score.
“The difference (between commended students and semifinalists) is that a student that is commended is in the top 3 to 4% nationwide in their scores and a student that reaches semifinalist status is in the top 1%,” Bruggers said. “We're incredibly proud of your academics and we're even more proud of well-rounded students.”
Commended students join approximately 34,000 students nationally who will receive letters of commendation. Semifinalists are among approximately 16,000 students nationally who are competing for scholarships in the highly competitive program and the finalists will be announced in February.
Both Bruggers and the the school board congratulated the students and gave them a big round of applause at the Oct. 12 Mounds View School Board meeting.
Superintendent Chris Lennox recognized six ALC students who were named finalists in the Minnesota Reading Association's annual Celebrate Literacy award. “We definitely want to pass around our congratulations to those students, their families and of course the staff supporting them at the ALC,” he said.
Lennox also recognized the Irondale High School Marching Band.
“The Marching Knights recently hosted the 29th annual Music of the Night event. It's always a great experience and we want to congratulate everyone that was involved in preparing for, hosting and then performing in that event,” Lennox said. “In addition, the marching band also recently participated in the Minnesota State Marching Band finals and were named champions for Class AAA.”
Other board actions
•Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Angie Peschel and Assistant Director of Assessment Mary Stobb gave a presentation on the 2020-21 World's Best Workforce Student Achievement Report. The Minnesota State Legislation mandates that districts develop a comprehensive strategic plan to support and improve teaching and learning that is aligned with creating the world’s best workforce. Here are the five components of the strategic plan:
•1. All students meet school readiness goals.
•2. All third-grade students achieve grade-level literacy.
•3. All students graduate from high-school.
•4. All students attain college and career readiness.
•5. Close achievement gaps for all student groups.
•School Board Treasurer Shauna Bock read the gifts the district received this period. There were 13 gifts received for schools and programs for a total of $548.52 and there were 13 gifts received for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf for a total of $20,071.43.
•School Board member Jim DeMay said at the last Association of Metropolitan School Districts (AMSD) session students presented their trials and tribulations during COVID-19. DeMay said some of the student's comments were — they want to stay in school, pay attention to mental health and equity concerns. Also, AMSD discussed expanding teachers of color. “We talked about changing some of the Minnesota licensure statutes. We talked about a program we're involved with at Mounds View, grow your own, which we take state grants and try to get our local kids of color interested in teaching in our district,” he said.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
2022 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists:
•Gavin Chang, Mounds View High School
•Connor Chervany, Mounds View High School
•Cameron Dolbow, Mounds View High School
•Cynthia Dong, Mounds View High School
•Austin Gin, Mounds View High School
•Elisa Guo, Mounds View High School
•Ashton Jin, Mounds View High School
•Daniel Lei, Mounds View High School
•Chandan Sankar, Mounds View High School
•Yatharth Sharma, Mounds View High School
•Claire Stellmack, Mounds View High School
•Riley Stern, Mounds View High School
•Elizabeth VanLoon, Irondale High School
•Margaret Xiao, Mounds View High School
•Johnny Yue, Mounds View High School
•Sarah Zhang, Mounds View High School
2022 National Merit Scholarship Program commended students:
•Daisy Bai, Mounds View High School
•Joshua Dickinson, Irondale High School
•Brendan Goldman, Mounds View High School
•Elizabeth Gregory, Mounds View High School
•Olivia Hoyhtya, Mounds View High School
•Joshua Lange, Mounds View High School
•Carter Lessard, Mounds View High School
•Calvin Marcellus, Irondale High School
•Katherine Nelson, Mounds View High School
•Griffin O’Connor, Mounds View High School
•Erin O’Rourke, Mounds View High School
•Omar Rahman, Mounds View High School
•Sydney Rasmussen, Mounds View High School
•Zaid Rizvi, Mounds View High School
•Molly Schuh, Irondale High School
•Matthew Shen, Mounds View High School
•Gina Song, Mounds View High School
•Gregory Starr, Irondale High School
•Joey Tan, Mounds View High School
•Ian Tsai, Mounds View High School
•Sophie Ulaszek, Irondale High School
•Derek Wang, Irondale High School
•Kevin Xiong, Mounds View High School
•Junha Yoo, Mounds View High School
