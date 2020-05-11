The Mounds View School Board took the following actions at its April 28 meeting, held via teleconference:
• Received the revenue and expenditures reports for the third quarter, which ended March 31. Both revenues and expenditures are within budget for the current fiscal year.
• Heard an update on summer programming from Assistant Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover. Because Gov. Tim Walz has extended distance learning through the end of the school year, district instructional staff has made alternative plans to provide summer academic programming. These plans include various ways to provide core academic instruction to students at the elementary, middle and high school levels, while also providing special education services to students with individualized education plans.
• Voted to terminate one probationary teacher.
• Heard an update on the district's Operational Plan Student Experience priority goal from Executive Director of Student Support and Engagement Jen Lodin. The update focused on staffing, updates for learning supports, therapeutic services and distance learning supports.
• Heard an update on online programming from Director of Community Education Karl Brown. The update included information on new and online hybrid classes that will be offered through Mounds View Community Education.
• Accepted gifts from Caroline Ampltaz, Mary Anderson, Becky Hepola and the Wells Fargo Matching Gifts Program.
The board next meets 7 p.m. May 12 via teleconference.
