The Mounds View School Board took the following action at its May 12 meeting, held via teleconference:
• Voted to terminate one probationary teacher due to changes in enrollment, elimination of position, uncertainty of funding, performance or return of leave from senior teachers.
• Placed three learning resource teachers on an unrequested leave of absence. At its April 14 meeting, the board approved a proposal to place four certified staff members on an unrequested leave for the 2020-21 school year. Failure to request a hearing is deemed acquiescence to the proposed action. One of the four staff members requested a hearing, and the remainder were placed on leave.
• Approved transportation service agreements with R and D Transportation, Twin City Transportation, Safe-Tree Transportation and United Transportation Services LLC for two years. The contracts will begin Aug. 1 and end July 31, 2022, with an option to extend for an additional two years.
• Heard an update on the district operational plan from Superintendent Chris Lennox. Lennox said that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan was updated to remove three goals that were unable to be met and that one goal, related to distance learning, had been added. The board approved the 2019-20 plan as amended.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. June 9.
