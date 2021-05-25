The construction that began in the Mounds View school district nearly three years ago with the passing of a nearly $165 million bond referendum is almost completed, with only a few pieces to button up here and there.
Representatives from Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. and Wold Architects & Engineers provided a final update on the construction projects during the May 11 Mounds View School Board meeting.
Construction highlights include:
•Turtle Lake Elementary School was one of the earlier projects finished; work included the addition of new classrooms, flexible space, a new cafeteria and kitchen.
•Chippewa Middle School’s construction focus was to build a more secure entrance into the building. The school now has an open student common space.
•Edgewood Middle School got a new swimming pool and gymnasium.
•At Mounds View High School, a four-station gym has windows that provide natural light into the space and frame views from the second-story walking track; a new fitness center features weights and cardio equipment; an athletic commons area outside the gymnasium provides a place for students to collaborate and a gathering space for school events; and renovations to previously undersized classrooms now give students more space.
School Board Chair Jonathan Weinhagen said he heard the word “flexible” a lot throughout the process.
“You all sound like geniuses’ post-pandemic with this idea of flexible space and what a gift we've given to our students and our educators,” he said, “Not just through this pandemic, but to think of the future of education and what our kids are going to need that works for them.”
In other school board news:
•Superintendent Chris Lennox said that for outdoor activities like recess and physical education classes, masks are no longer required. For students in summer programming, they are already setting classrooms up for social distancing. Masking requirements after July 1 will no longer be mandatory, and parents and students should reach out to their schools for information.
•A total of 101 scholarships from the district’s secondary schools Irondale, Mounds View and ALC have received college or post-secondary scholarships. The total amount awarded was $118,000. “We want to take this opportunity to congratulate all of those recipients, and I’d also like to thank the donors for their generosity,” Lennox said.
•Students from Irondale and Mounds View high schools hosted mental health walks with the goal of supporting people living with mental illness. “They wanted to raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding mental health issues,” Lennox said. Both high schools were awarded a grant from Allina Health for their “change to chill” program. This program includes training for staff, tailored communications for parents, funding for a chill zone and a summer internship opportunity for a student at each high school. The interns will work to create relaxing spaces for students to use if they need to chill out. Irondale and Mounds View were among 23 schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin to receive this grant.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting will be June 22 at the District Center, 4570 Victoria Street N., in Shoreview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.