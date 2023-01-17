Mounds View Public Schools officials have started the budget process for the 2023-24 school year.

“We always start our budget processing at the first of the year,” Mounds View Public Schools School Board Member Jim DeMay said. “Our staff works very hard to get it prepared, and we go through a lot of reiterations of the budget. We get a lot of input from our buildings and a whole lot of folks, but it is our most important policy document that we do produce here at the school district.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.