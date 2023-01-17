Mounds View Public Schools officials have started the budget process for the 2023-24 school year.
“We always start our budget processing at the first of the year,” Mounds View Public Schools School Board Member Jim DeMay said. “Our staff works very hard to get it prepared, and we go through a lot of reiterations of the budget. We get a lot of input from our buildings and a whole lot of folks, but it is our most important policy document that we do produce here at the school district.”
According to Bernice Humnick, executive director of business services, the 2023-2024 budget assumptions continue to be developed with input from the school board through work sessions and school board meetings.
“District enrollment is projected to be at 12,343.8, and that's weighted volume,” Humnick said. “This is a conservative estimate. We do not want to overprotect enrollment, and we will continue to watch enrollment closely and we'll be adjusting as necessary as we move forward.”
Humnick said an estimate of state funding will include a 2% increase for the next year from $6,863 to $7,000, an increase of $137 per pupil. “This percentage will be factored in the budget calculations,” she said.
The final version of these assumptions will be brought to the board for approval at the Jan. 24 school board meeting. The next budget phase will provide specific allocations to the building principals so that the board can begin the planning necessary to develop building-specific budgets.
“These assumptions, along with building-specific budgets, will result in the final budget that is adopted in June of 2023,” Humnick said.
Each quarter, the school district reviews budget variances and makes amendments as additional information becomes available.
Humnick said the federal government has passed three major relief packages related to the pandemic.
“The grants have specific criteria, including spending timelines, carry-over procedures and expenditure standard requirements,” Humnick said. “The general fund has been impacted by $7,064,410.42 and community ed will be impacted by $1,937,584.”
“This isn't new money,” Superintendent Chris Lennox said. “After we go through our audit, it is money that is carried over, unspent money. So much of the relief money came with a three-year plan so anything you don't spend in year one, in fact some we can't spend, we have to insert and it gets recorded as revenue coming in. So we're just aligning our revenues and expenditures as we move forward.”
In other school board action:
• Treasurer Shauna Bock read the list of gifts the district received this period. There were four gifts for school programs totaling $3,948, and 77 gifts received for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf, totalling $95,498.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
