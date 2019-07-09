Heidi Danielson of New Brighton will be the new member of the Mounds View Public Schools Board.
During its June 25 meeting, the School Board elected Danielson to serve the remainder of board member Amy Jones’s term which expires January 6, 2020. Jones recently announced her resignation from the School Board after nearly eight years of service. Her resignation was effective June 25. Danielson will be sworn in at the August 20 Board meeting. The board interviewed six candidates for the position.
Danielson works part-time for two nonprofit organizations. She is the director of administration for the Gallagher Foundation and administrative director for Quincy House. She is a long-time volunteer at schools including Pinewood, Sunnyside, Edgewood and Irondale. In addition, Danielson has served the district on the curriculum advisory committee, the facilities task force, the Irondale design committee and as a trustee on the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation for the past three years. In 2017, she was the campaign manager for Neighbors United – the committee that supported the successful bond construction campaign. She and her husband Barry are parents of two Irondale alumni and a current Irondale junior.
