Awaiting a decision on what form the academic school year will take during the pandemic, schools in Minnesota have been preparing for all scenarios.
A Mounds View school official said the school’s preferred option is clear but would be “very difficult” to implement.
Gov. Tim Walz, in partnership and consultation with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), is expected to make an announcement by July 27.
Schools have been directed by MDE to choose between three options:
1) In-person learning for all students
2) Hybrid learning with strict social distancing and capacity limits
3) Distance learning only.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeff Ridlehoover cited option one as the ideal, if at all possible.
“From the beginning, and for a variety of reasons, the administration, teachers, and support staff have indicated that our preference is to have our students back in-person,” Ridlehoover stated.
“This said, we would only want to do so if we were comfortable with our ability to follow all MDH and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines with respect to health and safety for students and staff.
“At this point, under the current guidelines, this would be very difficult to accomplish. Knowing this, we have worked collaboratively to plan for all three scenarios and we await Gov. Walz’s directive the week of July 27.”
Ridlehoover elaborated that “under current MDH and CDC guidelines, maintaining social distancing requirements on school buses, in classrooms, hallways, and cafeterias would be virtually impossible if all students and staff were to return in-person.”
Asked about the school’s plans to minimize achievement gaps — meaning the kids who fell behind in the spring —if the model is distance learning (all or partial) again, Ridlehoover revisited the sudden drastic change after the stay-at-home order in March.
“For over a century, the vast majority of instruction in Pre-K through 12 public education has been based on an in-person instructional model,” he said. “At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers were provided with one week to dramatically change their instructional delivery model.
“While it wasn’t perfect, we are very proud of how students, families, and teachers adjusted to distance learning this past spring. Learning from that experience and with more time to plan, we firmly believe we are in a better position to provide a robust, high-quality distance learning platform, capable of serving each and every student as school resumes in the fall.”
The Mounds View district has been surveying district families and staff. Ridlehoover said the first round will soon close, and data will be announced via the media when it becomes available.
The schools have been “working diligently on plans for each of the three possible scenarios,” as per MDE instructions, said Megan Mckeen, the district’s assistant director of public relations.
Regarding feedback from students and parents about distance learning in the spring, Mckeen said they had a “wide-ranging set of responses” which are informing their current planning.
Announcement about the status of extra-curricular activities will follow the MDE announcement.
“As we wait for guidance from MDE later this month to make final decisions,” McKeen said, “planning for each possible scenario focuses on ensuring that all students receive an equitable and safe learning experience this fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.