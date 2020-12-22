Following Gov. Tim Walz's announcement on changes to Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions, Mounds View Public Schools is preparing to move elementary school students back to the classroom next month.
Beginning Jan. 18, all elementary schools in the state can open for in-person instruction provided they follow a newly expanded list of restrictions, which include requiring staff to wear both a mask and a face shield, and making COVID-19 testing available every other week. Middle and high school students will remain in distance learning for the time being.
Walz said that the decision comes from a clearer understanding of how COVID-19 spreads as well as concern over the long-term effects of distance learning on students, particularly young students. Recent studies suggest that children under 10 are less likely to contract and spread the virus.
“We aren't out of the woods yet,” Walz said in announcing the new plan. “This way forward will help bridge the gap to vaccination by continuing to protect hospital capacity while prioritizing getting our kids back in the classroom and supporting Minnesotans' quality of life.”
Districts can open elementary schools as soon as Jan. 18. Superintendent Chris Lennox said that Mounds View district staff members are working through the details and expect to announce specific return dates in early January. Families can still opt to have their students continue with distance learning if they do not wish to have them attend class in-person.
“Early (this) week, we will send families detailed information describing what each learning model will look like. We will then ask them to indicate their intent (in-person learning or distance learning), so we can begin to staff appropriately,” Lennox said in an email to families last week. “With this information, we believe that by Jan. 8 we can announce return-to-school dates for our kindergarten and elementary schools.”
Schools are closed for winter break Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, after which students will continue in distance learning. Sports teams are allowed to resume practice on Jan. 4, but games are not allowed to take place due to the risks that specating and socializing pose.
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
