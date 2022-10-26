Mounds View High School seniors go above and beyond community service

(From left) Young entrepreneurs Shavim Vashishtha, Benjamin Wiggenhorn and Shaurya Sehgal are pictured at Mounds View High School. The Mounds View High School seniors founded two nonprofits that offer help to students and local business owners.

 Contributed

Over the summer, three friends — Shavim Vashishtha, Shaurya Sehgal and Benjamin Wiggenhorn — founded two nonprofits.

The trio, all seniors at Mounds View High School, created a website called Mathular. It consists of mathematical documentation that can be used by middle school, high school, or college students.

