Mounds View High School seniors go above and beyond community service

Over the summer, three friends — Shavim Vashishtha, Shaurya Sehgal and Benjamin Wiggenhorn — founded two nonprofits.
The trio, all seniors at Mounds View High School, created a website called Mathular. It consists of mathematical documentation that can be used by middle school, high school, or college students.
“We all personally felt that there was no specific website or textbook that had animations or graphics about math; it was all theoretical stuff,” Vashishtha said. “This summer, we wanted to do something or build a platform that has the concepts from every single math class. Our emphasis was on more visual stuff, and that’s what we tried to incorporate on our website.”
Vashishtha said the website is being used by many students at Mounds View High School. Members of the trio hope to extend their reach to middle schools, high schools and colleges in neighboring cities.
“At our school, we surveyed to find out the resources used by students to study and learn math concepts outside of school,” Vashishtha said. “Most participants said that they’re dependent on books because there aren’t any websites that contain interactive information. They also said that websites would enhance the accessibility of obtaining information.”
The website comprises animations, graphs, tables, etc. to better explain mathematics fundamentals.
“Once we launched the website, we went back to the same people who responded to the survey and asked them about their genuine reviews of the content that we had published,” Vashishtha said. “Nearly every student claimed that the website was useful in terms of clarifying certain concepts taught in class.”
The second nonprofit business, WebComp, aims to build websites for local businesses at no cost.
“We wanted to do a community service by reaching out to local businesses that have been around for a couple of years that don’t have websites and can’t reach the mass of the local community,” Vashishtha said.
Wiggenhorn said they reached out to approximately 10 local shops that either didn’t have a website or had outdated interfaces, and asked them whether they’d like to have a renovated layout.
They found their first client, Computronix, a local computer store based in Circle Pines.
“We’ve recently redesigned their website, and the owner, Justin, was pleased with his decision to have given the contract to us,” Vashishtha said.
“Basically, we are entrepreneurs, but we are doing it more volunteer-style because we’re not charging them for this,” Wiggenhorn added. “A local business might not have enough money because of COVID, so we decided we’d help renovate their website to make their business more modern and do it for free. As high schoolers, we need the volunteer time and to just help them out in general.”
All three said the hard work they did in the summer taught them a lot about business and collaborating to make sure everything was done on time.
“I learned a lot by building these websites, working with others, setting up times and learning the skills by making Mathular,” Sehgal said. “All of the learning I’ve done is what I value the most out of this.”
